Massive Chemical Tank Threatens to Explode in Southern California Asphalt Plant: Evacuation Orders Issued for 40,000

A massive chemical tank at a Southern California aerospace plant is threatening to explode in an unprecedented industrial disaster, sparking evacuation orders for 40,000 people in Orange County.

A massive chemical tank at a Southern California aerospace plant is threatening to explode. Evacuation orders were issued for 40,000 people in Orange County on Friday as emergency crews warned the situation is spiraling toward catastrophe.

The 34,000-gallon tank containing highly volatile methyl methacrylate (MMA) cannot be secured and is threatening to 'spill or explode.

' The crisis unfolded at GKN Aerospace, a major manufacturer that produces engine structures and aerospace components for commercial and military aircraft. Firefighters first responded on Thursday after vapors began escaping from the massive storage tank at the company's Garden Grove facility. At first, crews believed they had stabilized the emergency after deploying cooling measures and using water systems to reduce the tank's temperature.

Yet, the situation dramatically deteriorated again overnight when a damaged valve made it impossible to safely remove or neutralize the chemicals inside. Officials are now in a race against time to prevent a potential catastrophic explosion or rupture, which could trigger a toxic chain reaction and endanger neighboring communities. Around 40,000 residents across parts of Garden Grove in Orange County, California were ordered to evacuate





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Southern California Aerospace Plant Chemical Tank Methyl Methacrylate Evacuation Orders Orange County Hazardous Substances Toxic Chain Reaction Stability

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