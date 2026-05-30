Massive Bus Crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia Leaves Five Dead and Dozens Injured

A massive bus crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia killed five people, including a 13-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, and injured dozens more. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which occurred on Friday morning near mile marker 146 in Stafford County. Preliminary findings suggest that southbound traffic was slowing for an upcoming work zone when a bus failed to slow down and struck six vehicles. Five people were killed in the crash, and dozens more were injured. The driver of the bus, 48-year-old Jing Dong of Staten Island, New York, was also injured in the crash. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that investigators are reviewing the bus driver's qualifications and licensing records, and that Dong does not speak English, which is a requirement for commercial vehicle drivers. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the crash in coordination with Virginia State Police.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a massive bus crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia that killed five people, including a 13-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy.

Mary Washington Healthcare says 14 of the 19 patients it received after the I-95 bus crash have been discharged. The crash killed five people and injured dozens more in Stafford County. Five patients remain hospitalized after a deadly bus crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County killed five people and injured dozens more, according to the latest update from Mary Washington Healthcare.

Mary Washington Healthcare said Saturday morning that it continues to care for patients from the Friday morning bus crash on I-95. The health system said it received 19 patients across both of its hospitals after the crash. As of Saturday morning, 14 of those patients had been discharged. Five patients continue to be cared for in the trauma center.

One remains in critical condition, two are in serious condition and two are in fair condition. The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. Friday on I-95 southbound near mile marker 146 in Stafford County, according to Virginia State Police. Investigators said preliminary findings show southbound traffic was slowing for an upcoming work zone when a bus failed to slow down and struck six vehicles. Five people were killed in the crash.

Virginia State Police said one victim was a 25-year-old woman from Worcester, Massachusetts, who was in the first vehicle struck by the bus. Four others were killed in the chain reaction crash after their SUV caught fire. They were identified as a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, all from Greenfield, Massachusetts. The driver of the bus was identified as 48-year-old Jing Dong of Staten Island, New York.

Officials said Dong was also injured in the crash. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday that investigators are reviewing the bus driver's qualifications and licensing records. Duffy said Dong does not speak English and said federal law requires English proficiency for commercial vehicle drivers. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the crash in coordination with Virginia State Police.

Mary Washington Healthcare said it continues to provide care to patients even after discharge until alternate travel arrangements can be made





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Massive Bus Crash Interstate 95 Virginia Five Dead Dozens Injured National Transportation Safety Board Jing Dong Sean Duffy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

5 dead, dozens hurt in bus crash on I-95 in VirginiaA bus crashed into six vehicles on I-95 in Stafford County, killing five and injuring 34, as traffic slowed for a work zone early Friday morning.

Read more »

Bus Crash on I-95 in Virginia Kills 5, Injures 34A passenger bus struck six vehicles in a work zone on Interstate 95 in Virginia, resulting in five fatalities and 34 injuries. The crash occurred early Friday morning and is under investigation.

Read more »

Two People Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 5 Near San Diego International AirportA wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 near San Diego International Airport resulted in the deaths of two people. A 56-year-old man driving a blue Dodge Durango and a 62-year-old man driving a white Honda CR-V were involved in the collision.

Read more »

3 crashes reported overnight on interstates, including deadly pedestrian crash near Casa GrandeThree separate crashes were reported overnight, including a deadly crash near Casa Grande, a wrong-way crash on Interstate 17, and a multi-vehicle crash also on Interstate 17.

Read more »