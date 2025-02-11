Massive Brute Force Password Attack Targets Network Security Devices

A large-scale brute force password attack is underway, utilizing millions of compromised devices to target network security devices.

Hackers are constantly on the lookout for your passwords, as gaining access to your accounts and devices is their primary objective. While brute force attack s, which involve repeatedly trying different password combinations, are a known threat, a recent development has raised serious concerns. A large-scale brute force password attack is currently underway, utilizing an estimated 2.

8 million compromised devices daily to target network edge security devices like VPNs and firewalls from companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Ivanti, and SonicWall.This massive attack, detected by the Shadowserver Foundation, involves attacking IP addresses spread across numerous networks and autonomous systems. Experts believe it likely stems from a botnet or an operation linked to residential proxy networks. In essence, cybercriminals are leveraging compromised consumer accounts and devices to launch this extensive brute force attack. While the attack primarily targets organizations, the implications for individuals are significant. Cybersecurity expert Darren James from Specops Software emphasizes that it's crucial to prioritize password security. Despite many websites enforcing complex password requirements, James warns that many users still employ weak or reused passwords. He advises organizations to implement robust password policies, enforce strong password requirements, educate employees on secure password practices, and regularly audit and update passwords. Individuals should also adopt strong, unique passwords for all accounts and devices, use passphrases (memorable word combinations), and avoid easily guessed credentials





ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Technology PASSWORD HACKING BRUTE FORCE ATTACK CYBERSECURITY BOTNET NETWORK SECURITY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

