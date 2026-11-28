A massive new bronze sculpture depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is drawing attention outside St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco, as the Catholic Church reports an increase in conversions and a new Catholic high school expands its enrollment.

A massive new bronze sculpture depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is drawing attention outside St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco, as the Catholic Church reports an increase in conversions and a new Catholic high school expands its enrollment.

The sculpture, titled"Father, Forgive Them," stretches nearly 60 feet across the cathedral courtyard along Geary Street and weighs approximately 27,000 pounds. For Maria Moran of Pacifica, the image of Christ nailed to the cross is a powerful reminder of human suffering and the importance of faith. As a nurse in San Francisco, Moran witnesses human suffering every day. She said her faith provides a sense of connection and comfort.

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The massive sculpture has also caught the attention of passersby, including David Finn. The sculpture arrives as the Archdiocese of San Francisco reports growing interest in the Catholic faith. According to the archdiocese, approximately 700 people converted to Catholicism this year, roughly more than double the number reported in 2021. That renewed interest in faith is also reflected in the efforts of one San Francisco family working to expand Catholic education.