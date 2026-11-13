Massive breakthrough in case of legendary California surfer found butchered in his Costa Rica home

The girlfriend of a legendary California surfer killed at his Costa Rica home has been arrested along with another suspect nine months after the slaying, according to local reports. Costa Rica’s Ju…

killed at his Costa Rica home has been arrested along with another suspect nine months after the slaying, according to local reports. Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency detained a 31-year-old woman with the last name Arroyo and a 34-year-old man with the last name Gutierrez during raids on three homes in Roxana de Pococi early Thursday, according toTwo people have been arrested over the killing of a legendary California surfer at his Costa Rica home nine months ago, according to local reports.

Arroyo told authorities two armed men entered the home, restrained her with zip ties and stole valuables. Kurt’s brother Peter told The California Post on Thursday that the family was learning about the case through news reports.

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“I haven’t found out anything other than that there were several arrests, including, I believe, the girlfriend,” Peter said. “I can’t even come up with the word. It’s not happy, but we’re just glad that it’s over,” he said.

“And it may not even be over, because there’s still, you know, the court cases and all that coming up. ” He added that his nephew is visiting him in a week, and the family expects to have more information then. Van Dyke’s girlfriend, whose last name is Arroyo, told authorities two armed men entered the home, restrained her with zip ties and stole valuables.

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Van Dyke spent decades running a modest hotel in Puerto Viejo and built a reputation as a standout surfer after arriving in the early 1980s to chase the thunderous Salsa Brava break — a run that earned him the nickname “King” along the Caribbean coast. He spent decades running a modest hotel in Puerto Viejo and built a reputation as a standout surfer after arriving in the early 1980s to chase the thunderous Salsa Brava break — a run that earned him the nickname “King” along the Caribbean coast.

His father, Gene Van Dyke, was a Northern California pioneer of surfing, while his mother, Betty, helped blaze a trail for women surfers in the 1950s and ’60s. Beyond the waves, the Van Dyke family name is rooted in agriculture, operating the longtime Van Dyke Ranch near Gilroy, known for its apricots and cherries sold at local farmers markets.

Kurt’s brother Peter revealed to The Post after the attack that he believed the killing was “more nefarious” than just a random break-in. Beyond the waves, the Van Dyke family name is rooted in agriculture, operating the longtime Van Dyke Ranch near Gilroy, known for its apricots and cherries sold at local farmers markets. Kurt’s brother revealed to The Post after the attack that he believed the killing was “more nefarious” than just a random break-in.

While he knew of a girlfriend, he didn’t know much about her and warned there were people in the area “who did not like him. ” He told The Post at the time: “There are people who like him and there are people who don’t. It was more nefarious. ” The two spoke weekly, and Peter revealed his brother had assured him “he had everything under control.

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” Kurt was well known both locally and in California. He had several business partners in the region after moving to Costa Rica in the mid-1980s, according to his brother. The town where the killing occurred is mostly considered safe, and the incident sent shockwaves through the community. Two people have been arrested over the killing of a legendary California surfer at his Costa Rica home nine months ago, according to local reports.

Van Dyke’s girlfriend, whose last name is Arroyo, told authorities two armed men entered the home, restrained her with zip ties and stole valuables. Van Dyke spent decades running a modest hotel in Puerto Viejo and built a reputation as a standout surfer after arriving in the early 1980s to chase the thunderous Salsa Brava break — a run that earned him the nickname “King” along the Caribbean coast.

Beyond the waves, the Van Dyke family name is rooted in agriculture, operating the longtime Van Dyke Ranch near Gilroy, known for its apricots and cherries sold at local farmers markets. Kurt’s brother revealed to The Post after the attack that he believed the killing was “more nefarious” than just a random break-in.