Massive Attack's Low-Carbon Concert Sets Blueprint for Sustainable Live Music; Band Announces Australian Tour

Massive Attack's Act 1.5 concert in Bristol demonstrated a fully sustainable live music event, while the band also announced their first Australian headline tour since 2010 and released a new collaboration with Tom Waits.

Long-time climate campaigners Robert Del Naja and Grant Marshall of the band Massive Attack have achieved a milestone in sustainable live music with their Act 1.5 concert, held on August 25, 2024, at Clifton Downs in Bristol, England.

The event, originally conceived before the Covid-19 pandemic, was designed to meet the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree Celsius target for climate change. Working closely with climate scientists from the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, the band aimed to create a blueprint for decarbonizing the live music sector. The concert featured 100% renewable energy supplied by partners Zenobe, Ecotricity, and Train Hugger, with a meat-free arena, free shuttle services to rail hubs, zero-waste removal, and electric or HVO-fueled vehicles.

A legacy woodland plantation in the South West was also established as part of the show's environmental impact. In addition to their environmental efforts, Massive Attack have announced their first headline Australian tour since 2010. The trio of arena dates includes Brisbane Entertainment Centre on August 6, Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on August 9, and Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on August 11.

Presented by Frontier Touring, tickets go on sale via a Frontier Members presale on June 4 at 2 p.m. local time, followed by a general sale on June 5 at 3 p.m. local time. The tour announcement coincides with the release of a new collaboration with Tom Waits titled Boots on the Ground, marking the band's first new material in recent years and signaling their continued artistic vitality.

Massive Attack, formed in the late 1980s as part of Bristol's Wild Bunch sound system collective, have long been pioneers in electronic music. Their debut album Blue Lines, often credited with inventing trip-hop, peaked at No. 13 on the UK Albums Chart and is included in Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Their 1998 album Mezzanine topped the UK Albums Chart and produced the iconic track Teardrop, later used as the theme for the TV drama House.

The album also reached No. 60 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 3.5 million copies worldwide. Their most recent studio album, Heligoland (2010), debuted at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart. The band's live shows are renowned for immersive visuals and political messaging, often featuring collaborations with artists like Adam Curtis and United Visual Artists, as well as Del Naja's own visual art.

With the Act 1.5 concert and upcoming Australian tour, Massive Attack continue to push boundaries both in environmental sustainability and musical innovation





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