Massive Amazon Blu-ray Sale: Hundreds of Titles Discounted

Amazon is hosting a huge sale on Blu-ray discs, offering deep discounts on hundreds of titles, including many popular blockbusters and special editions. The sale is expected to end this weekend, so act fast to snag your favorite movies.

Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission when readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews. A massive Blu-ray sale is currently underway at Amazon , offering deep discounts on hundreds of titles, many of which are in 4K UHD. This sale features blockbuster movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien Romulus, John Wick, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and more.

Even coveted Steelbook editions are available. However, the sale is expected to end this weekend, so time is of the essence. The sale also includes books, toys, and more. Customers can mix and match items from the sale to earn their discount. To help kickstart your shopping experience, some of the standout movie deals from the Blu-ray sale are listed below. Note that titles can be added or removed from the sale at any time, so it's a good idea to check back daily for new additions. You might also want to explore the following Amazon links to check out the top-selling items. The Blu-rays eligible for the deal that appear on these charts are the most likely to sell out quickly. These deals often include behind-the-scenes content from the film, as well as tons of extras, deleted scenes, and more.





