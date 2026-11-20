Let’s not miss the significance of this moment. And now there's a chance for Democrats to reclaim the appealing tradition of Populism that inspired FDR’s New Deal “for the forgotten man”—an agenda which for decades championed working people and clipped the wings of oligarchs.

Massive 2026 Defeat of US Oligarchs Provides Precious Opportunity Let’s not miss the significance of this moment. And now there's a chance for Democrats to reclaim the appealing tradition of Populism that inspired FDR’s New Deal “for the forgotten man”—an agenda which for decades championed working people and clipped the wings of oligarchs.

“Never before in all our history have these forces been so united against one candidate as they stand today. They are unanimous in their hate for me—and I welcome their hatred. ”by Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt at the final rally of his 1936 presidential campaign, sending the massive crowd at Madison Square Gardens into prolonged cheers of delirious joy.

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That capped a fiery campaign in which FDR repeatedly called for reining in big-monied interests and enacting policies favouring ordinary people—themes that thrilled Depression-weary Americans, who gave FDR one of the biggest landslides in American history, with an astounding 60.8 per cent of the popular vote.midterm Democratic tsunami last week and FDR’s 1936 tidal wave: both are connected to the battle against oligarchy—a battle that was first waged with great passion by the Populist Party, which became a powerful force in US politics in the late 19Those sweeping Democratic victories of 1936 and last week remind us just how powerfully the anti-oligarchy message resonates with ordinary people—something worth remembering as commentators suggest the midterm victory was simply about high gas prices, not the appeal of left wing policies.

It’s true Americans were angry about gas prices, but that anger became fused with resentment about billionaire wealth and power, enabling Democrats toLet’s not miss the significance of this moment. It’s a chance for Democrats to reclaim the appealing tradition of Populism that inspired FDR’s New Deal “for the forgotten man”—an agenda which for decades championed working people and clipped the wings of oligarchs.

Starting in the 1980s, however, Republicans managed to steal the mantle of populism, distorting it so that the enemy was no longer business titans but rather teachers, activists andThe Republicans pushed an agenda of cutting taxes and smaller government, presenting this as “populism” benefitting the people. This completely distorts the meaning of Populism.

The original Populists not only fervently endorsed high taxes on the rich, they also advocated—and this isn’t widely appreciated—strong government with sufficient power to constrain eastern business monopolies, as political scientist Vanessa Williamson explains in ” Sadly, the Democrats have largely let the Republicans set the agenda in recent years, abandoning the anti-oligarchy policies that made Populism and the New Deal so popular. With little opposition, Republicans have brandished their phoney populism, claiming to defend the working class.

In fact, their mean-spirited policies do nothing to help working people but instead boost the fortunes of the superrich, leaving America today resembling the Gilded Age of the 1890s, when the rapacious behaviour of “robber barons” provoked the Populist revolt. The stunning Democratic victory in last week’s midterms represents a precious opportunity for the left in the US——to reclaim the profoundly appealing Populist message about taking on billionaires and business moguls in the interests of the common person.

Trapped in an affordability crisis that leaves them struggling to pay for groceries, ordinary people are angry as their horizons shrink ever smaller. They’re ready to start demanding the fantastic things that could be attained with today’s vast wealth—if it wasn’t all simply sucked up by those at the very top.

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US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power.

We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down.

They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats. People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media.

Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news. Linda McQuaig is an author, journalist, and former NDP candidate for Toronto Centre in the Canadian federal election. The National Post has described her as "Canada's Michael Moore.

" She is also the author of "The Sport and Prey of Capitalists: How the Rich Are Stealing Canada's Public Wealth" , "War, Big Oil and the Fight for the Planet: It's the Crude, Dude" and of "Billionaires' Ball: Gluttony and Hubris in an Age of Epic Inequality" . “Never before in all our history have these forces been so united against one candidate as they stand today.

They are unanimous in their hate for me—and I welcome their hatred. ”by Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt at the final rally of his 1936 presidential campaign, sending the massive crowd at Madison Square Gardens into prolonged cheers of delirious joy.

That capped a fiery campaign in which FDR repeatedly called for reining in big-monied interests and enacting policies favouring ordinary people—themes that thrilled Depression-weary Americans, who gave FDR one of the biggest landslides in American history, with an astounding 60.8 per cent of the popular vote.midterm Democratic tsunami last week and FDR’s 1936 tidal wave: both are connected to the battle against oligarchy—a battle that was first waged with great passion by the Populist Party, which became a powerful force in US politics in the late 19Those sweeping Democratic victories of 1936 and last week remind us just how powerfully the anti-oligarchy message resonates with ordinary people—something worth remembering as commentators suggest the midterm victory was simply about high gas prices, not the appeal of left wing policies.

It’s true Americans were angry about gas prices, but that anger became fused with resentment about billionaire wealth and power, enabling Democrats toLet’s not miss the significance of this moment. It’s a chance for Democrats to reclaim the appealing tradition of Populism that inspired FDR’s New Deal “for the forgotten man”—an agenda which for decades championed working people and clipped the wings of oligarchs.

Starting in the 1980s, however, Republicans managed to steal the mantle of populism, distorting it so that the enemy was no longer business titans but rather teachers, activists andThe Republicans pushed an agenda of cutting taxes and smaller government, presenting this as “populism” benefitting the people. This completely distorts the meaning of Populism.

The original Populists not only fervently endorsed high taxes on the rich, they also advocated—and this isn’t widely appreciated—strong government with sufficient power to constrain eastern business monopolies, as political scientist Vanessa Williamson explains in ” Sadly, the Democrats have largely let the Republicans set the agenda in recent years, abandoning the anti-oligarchy policies that made Populism and the New Deal so popular. With little opposition, Republicans have brandished their phoney populism, claiming to defend the working class.

In fact, their mean-spirited policies do nothing to help working people but instead boost the fortunes of the superrich, leaving America today resembling the Gilded Age of the 1890s, when the rapacious behaviour of “robber barons” provoked the Populist revolt. The stunning Democratic victory in last week’s midterms represents a precious opportunity for the left in the US——to reclaim the profoundly appealing Populist message about taking on billionaires and business moguls in the interests of the common person.

Trapped in an affordability crisis that leaves them struggling to pay for groceries, ordinary people are angry as their horizons shrink ever smaller. They’re ready to start demanding the fantastic things that could be attained with today’s vast wealth—if it wasn’t all simply sucked up by those at the very top.

As Americans Head to the Polls, Here Are the Billionaires Trying to Buy the 2026 Midterms ›Sanders Calls for 'Fundamental and Immediate Reform' to Democratic Party If It Wins Elections ›Linda McQuaig is an author, journalist, and former NDP candidate for Toronto Centre in the Canadian federal election. The National Post has described her as "Canada's Michael Moore.

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" She is also the author of "The Sport and Prey of Capitalists: How the Rich Are Stealing Canada's Public Wealth" , "War, Big Oil and the Fight for the Planet: It's the Crude, Dude" and of "Billionaires' Ball: Gluttony and Hubris in an Age of Epic Inequality" . “Never before in all our history have these forces been so united against one candidate as they stand today.

They are unanimous in their hate for me—and I welcome their hatred. ”by Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt at the final rally of his 1936 presidential campaign, sending the massive crowd at Madison Square Gardens into prolonged cheers of delirious joy.

That capped a fiery campaign in which FDR repeatedly called for reining in big-monied interests and enacting policies favouring ordinary people—themes that thrilled Depression-weary Americans, who gave FDR one of the biggest landslides in American history, with an astounding 60.8 per cent of the popular vote.midterm Democratic tsunami last week and FDR’s 1936 tidal wave: both are connected to the battle against oligarchy—a battle that was first waged with great passion by the Populist Party, which became a powerful force in US politics in the late 19Those sweeping Democratic victories of 1936 and last week remind us just how powerfully the anti-oligarchy message resonates with ordinary people—something worth remembering as commentators suggest the midterm victory was simply about high gas prices, not the appeal of left wing policies.

It’s true Americans were angry about gas prices, but that anger became fused with resentment about billionaire wealth and power, enabling Democrats toLet’s not miss the significance of this moment. It’s a chance for Democrats to reclaim the appealing tradition of Populism that inspired FDR’s New Deal “for the forgotten man”—an agenda which for decades championed working people and clipped the wings of oligarchs.

Starting in the 1980s, however, Republicans managed to steal the mantle of populism, distorting it so that the enemy was no longer business titans but rather teachers, activists andThe Republicans pushed an agenda of cutting taxes and smaller government, presenting this as “populism” benefitting the people. This completely distorts the meaning of Populism.

The original Populists not only fervently endorsed high taxes on the rich, they also advocated—and this isn’t widely appreciated—strong government with sufficient power to constrain eastern business monopolies, as political scientist Vanessa Williamson explains in ” Sadly, the Democrats have largely let the Republicans set the agenda in recent years, abandoning the anti-oligarchy policies that made Populism and the New Deal so popular. With little opposition, Republicans have brandished their phoney populism, claiming to defend the working class.

In fact, their mean-spirited policies do nothing to help working people but instead boost the fortunes of the superrich, leaving America today resembling the Gilded Age of the 1890s, when the rapacious behaviour of “robber barons” provoked the Populist revolt. The stunning Democratic victory in last week’s midterms represents a precious opportunity for the left in the US——to reclaim the profoundly appealing Populist message about taking on billionaires and business moguls in the interests of the common person.

Trapped in an affordability crisis that leaves them struggling to pay for groceries, ordinary people are angry as their horizons shrink ever smaller. They’re ready to start demanding the fantastic things that could be attained with today’s vast wealth—if it wasn’t all simply sucked up by those at the very top.

As Americans Head to the Polls, Here Are the Billionaires Trying to Buy the 2026 Midterms ›Sanders Calls for 'Fundamental and Immediate Reform' to Democratic Party If It Wins Elections › The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%.

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