Viral video captures a massive bluntnose sixgill shark pressing her snout against a submersible window 1,700 feet beneath the Atlantic near the Bahamas.

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This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. In the footage, the shark slowly circles the vessel, seemingly just as curious about its human visitors as they are about her.

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At one point, she swims right up to the viewing window and presses her snout against the glass. The video is spectacular, but it isn't new. The encounter actually happened back in June 2019, roughly 1,700 feet beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean near the Bahamas. The shark is a bluntnose sixgill, a deep-water species that can grow up to 20 feet long.

Researchers estimated that the particularly inquisitive female in the video measured about 16-17 feet. Scientists got more than they bargained for during deep-sea shark expedition The team traveled to the deep waters of Exuma Sound aboard the research vessel Alucia, hoping to accomplish something that had never been done before: attach a satellite tracking tag to a sixgill shark without bringing it to the surface.

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Previously, researchers studying these animals had to capture them and haul them up from the depths. But that process can stress the sharks and disrupt their natural behavior, making it difficult to collect reliable data about how they actually live. Using OceanX's three-person submersible, Nadir, the team descended into the darkness with roughly 100 pounds of bait to attract the sharks.

A submersible is lowered by crane from the OceanXplorer, a research vessel operated by the marine non-profit OceanX, for a deep-sea mission in the waters off Sulawesi island, Indonesia, on Jan. 12, 2026. After several unsuccessful attempts involving bad weather, equipment problems and even a grouper that interfered with the tagging process, the researchers finally got their chance on June 29. It was the first time scientists had successfully tagged one at depth in its natural habitat.

But the team also encountered several other sharks during the dive, including the enormous female that stars in the viral video.

"She was studying us," Naylor told the Florida Museum. "It was delightful for me to see a shark being curious. We'd be arrogant to think we were the only ones doing the evaluating.

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"Bluntnose sixgill sharks are among the largest predatory sharks in the ocean, although most people will never see one. That's because these animals spend much of their lives hundreds or even thousands of feet below the surface. Some have been documented at depths approaching 6,500 feet. Way down there, sixgills aren't generally a threat to humans.

They spend their days hunting fish, squid and other marine life, occasionally scavenging larger carcasses. And considering how little we still know about what goes on in the depths of our oceans, it's pretty fascinating to think about what else might be lurking down there.