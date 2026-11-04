Massimo Bonini Inks Licensing Deal With Rabanne for Women’s Shoes

Massimo Bonini inked a new licensing agreement with Rabanne for the development and production of the fashion brand’s women's footwear collections.

“The partnership with Rabanne is a testament to Massimo Bonini’s ongoing commitment to innovation, Italian craftsmanship and the development of long-term relationships with leading international fashion houses,” the family-run company stated in a press release.

“As the company enters this new chapter, it remains firmly rooted in the values that have defined its identity since its foundation: entrepreneurial vision, product excellence and a forward-looking approach to the evolving world of luxury fashion. ”'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Tells All on Her First Shoe Collaboration With André Assous Founded in Milan in 1989 by Massimo and Sabrina Bonini, the company has built a leading platform in the development and wholesaling of footwear and handbags, collaborating with several major fashion houses and helping catapult emerging names likeThis new license with Rabanne comes as the power couple is focusing on further building their production prowess.

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In addition to working closely with key factories in Italy to offer bespoke solutions to its brands, the couple made their own acquisitions, taking over a plant in Italy’s footwear region of Marche and another one in Emilia-Romagna, “enabling us to develop the projects we have in mind,” Massimo Bonini told FN in a December 2025 interview.

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“I used to go to factories as a consultant and helped many of them,” he added. “Now that we’ve embarked into the idea of making acquisitions and visit them frequently, you see how the product is made and how people work on it — that’s priceless. ”“It’s part of this strategy of further evolving the company and looking at the future in a different way,” said Bonini at the time.

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