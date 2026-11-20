Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said that House Republicans are 'already in a minority' due to absences, as House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday called for full attendance of the GOP conference.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie speaks during a news conference to discuss articles of impeachment he introduced against U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth outside the U.S. Capitol on November 09, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Massie introduced articles of impeachment against Secretary Hegseth over the U.S. war with Iran. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. , said that House Republicans are "already in a minority" due to absences, as House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday called for full attendance of the GOP conference.

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Massie, who is leaving Congress in January after losing to a challenger backed by President Trump in his primary election, told CNN on Thursday that House Republicans retiring this term have been absent, calling them “the retirement caucus,” “At one point this week, I counted. There were three or four more Democrats than there were Republicans,” Massie said.

“So, we’re technically already in a minority because of the attendance problem. ”Massie said that the absence of House Republicans could be because many “are looking for jobs. ” “I lost my election in May. I’ve had a lot of time to think about what to do next,” he explained.

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“These folks, two weeks ago, they found out that what they thought was an annuity, that they would be in Congress forever, was not going to happen anymore. ” “So I think there are a lot of people scrambling and thinking of how to take care of their families and whatnot going forward,” Massie added.

“The Democrats could actually take control of the House if he tries to hold session when there’s more Democrats than there were Republicans,” Massie said, referring to Johnson. The House speaker sent a letter to his Republican colleagues on Friday, thanking them for their accomplishments over the last two years while urging them to show up for work until the end of the term.

After noting that House Republicans passed more than 1,000 measures this term, 700 of which he added were blocked by Senate Democrats, Johnson said, "it is our responsibility now to finish as strong as we started.

"Over the next 44 days, we need every House Republican to remain fully engaged so we can get even more of our important priorities signed into law. " Johnson noted that the House still needs to pass government funding legislation and the National Defense Authorization Act, along with "every meaningful Republican bill that can garner 218 votes. " "To do all of this, we must have full attendance and the support of our entire conference," he continued.

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The GOP leader also explained that a vote had to be postponed earlier in the week "because we didn’t have enough Members in town.

" "To state the obvious, barring any serious medical issue, we need every Republican to be here to faithfully complete our full two-year term," Johnson added. "I am truly thankful for the commitment and sacrificial service of you all. The Twentieth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution specifies that our clock doesn’t run out until noon on January 3rd. LET’S SCORE EVERY POINT WE CAN AND LEAVE IT ALL ON THE FIELD!

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