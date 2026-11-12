Thomas Massie Forces Epstein Files Vote With 218 Signatures

Thomas Massie secures 218 signatures for Epstein Files Transparency Act II, forcing a House vote after bipartisan coalition overcomes leadership resistance.

Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky has successfully forced a House floor vote regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files, securing a significant bipartisan victory after accumulating the required 218 signatures for a discharge petition. This development marks a decisive moment in the ongoing legislative effort to compel the disclosure of records related to the convicted sex offender, who died in federal custody in 2019. The momentum arrives just one day after the House of Representatives rejected a separate Republican motion to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, highlighting a shifting dynamic in chamber politics.

Massie announced on Wednesday that his discharge petition for the Epstein Files Transparency Act II had reached the critical threshold of 218 signatures, ensuring the measure will bypass House leadership and go to a full chamber vote. The Kentucky congressman posted on the social media platform X, stating, 'This morning we reached the required 218 signatures on my discharge petition for Epstein Files Transparency Act II !'. This procedural move allows lawmakers to force legislation to the floor if a majority of the House agrees, circumventing any blockage by committee chairs or party leaders who might otherwise delay the vote.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky files resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The coalition supporting this effort includes three Republicans who joined Massie: Brian Fitzpatrick, Nancy Mace, and Ralph Norman. However, the final signatures required to cross the 218-member threshold came from Democratic members rather than additional Republicans. U.S. Representative Adam Smith of Washington signed the petition on Tuesday, followed by U.S. Representative John Garamendi of California on Wednesday, providing the necessary votes to trigger the mandatory vote. This bipartisan alignment underscores the persistent demand from both parties for greater transparency regarding the Epstein investigation.

The proposed Epstein Files Transparency Act II aims to enforce compliance with the original Epstein Files Transparency Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law in November 2025. That initial legislation required the Justice Department to publish nearly all unclassified records connected to Epstein. The department asserts it has complied with this mandate by releasing approximately three and a half million pages of documents. Nevertheless, lawmakers and advocacy groups dispute this claim, citing millions of potentially responsive pages that remain unpublished and extensive redactions applied to the released material.

Massie introduced the new transparency bill in mid-July alongside U.S. Representatives Ro Khanna and Teresa Leger Fernández. He argued that the Justice Department has flagrantly and consistently ignored the disclosure requirements of the original law. Massie stated that the department continues to unlawfully withhold over three million Epstein files and maintains heavy redactions that prevent public understanding of the records. The new legislation would empower survivors, state officials, and members of Congress to sue the attorney general to enforce compliance with the transparency law.

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The push for transparency coincides with intense political maneuvering within Washington. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, signed the petition and has promised public hearings and further scrutiny after accusing the Justice Department of withholding millions of pages of Epstein-related material. His involvement signals that the new Democratic majority, which is preparing to take control of Congress following midterm victories, will prioritize this investigation as a key oversight issue. Garcia has explicitly linked his support to the need for public accountability regarding the withheld records.

President Donald Trump addressed the legislative efforts in a Truth Social post on Tuesday night, focusing primarily on the failed impeachment attempt against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Trump claimed the Democrats' attempt to impeach Hegseth had miserably failed and criticized Massie as a major loser for voting against the impeachment. The president highlighted his administration's victories in Venezuela and Iran, as well as military recruitment numbers, to argue for the exoneration of Hegseth, whom he described as a great American patriot. The White House later referred inquiries about the Epstein files to this post, noting that it did not mention the transparency legislation.

The current coalition mirrors the group that previously helped force the original Epstein legislation to the House floor, though with some notable changes in membership. Three Republicans have again joined Massie in backing the effort, similar to the support seen in earlier sessions. The initial effort was supported by Mace, Representative Lauren Boebert, and former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene resigned from Congress at the end of last year following a public and acrimonious split with Trump over key issues, including the release of the Epstein files. Boebert recently lost her reelection campaign in Colorado, despite Trump's eventual endorsement.

While Mace and Fitzpatrick remain active in Congress, both are on their way out of office in the near future. Massie lost his May primary to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein following a prolonged battle with the president over Epstein and other issues. Mace gave up her House seat to run for South Carolina governor, where she finished fifth in the Republican primary. Mace has said her push to release the Epstein files was the reason she lost Trump's endorsement, highlighting the personal political costs associated with the transparency push.

The persistence of the discharge petition demonstrates that the demand for disclosure transcends individual political careers. Under House rules, the petition must sit for seven legislative days before a member who signed it can move to bring the measure to the floor. A specific vote date has not been confirmed, but the process leaves open the possibility that the current Congress could consider the legislation before the new Congress takes office in January. As the House prepares to vote, the focus remains on whether the Justice Department will release the withheld documents or face legal challenges initiated by the authorized parties under the new act.

The outcome will set a precedent for executive branch transparency and judicial enforcement of congressional mandates on sensitive national security and criminal records. If approved by the House, the measure would still have to clear the Senate and be signed by Trump before becoming law. The bipartisan nature of the signature collection suggests a significant shift in how both parties view the necessity of full public access to the Epstein investigation files, regardless of the current administration's stance on the matter.

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The legislative process now enters a mandatory waiting period before the actual vote can occur. This delay provides a brief window for further public debate and potential legal filings by the groups empowered under the proposed Act II. The involvement of outgoing lawmakers like Massie and Mace adds a layer of historical significance to the vote, as they seek to cement their legacy on this issue before leaving the chamber. The Democratic majority's subsequent control of Congress will likely amplify the pressure on the Justice Department to fully comply with transparency mandates.

Observers note that the successful discharge petition is a rare procedural victory in modern Congress, reflecting the intensity of public and legislative interest in the Epstein case. The specific dates of the Republican signatures, ranging from September 1 to September 16, indicate a gradual build-up of support among conservative lawmakers who had previously hesitated. The final push by Democrats ensured the threshold was met, creating a unified front that challenges the executive branch's interpretation of privacy and national security exemptions.

The Justice Department's continued resistance, citing legal privileges for withheld records, contrasts sharply with the overwhelming bipartisan support for full disclosure. Survivors of the Epstein scandal have long advocated for the release of all remaining files, arguing that secrecy only serves to protect powerful associates. The proposed legislation offers a legal pathway for these survivors to compel compliance through the court system if Congress fails to achieve full transparency through executive action.

As the House vote approaches, the political implications extend beyond the Epstein files to broader questions about congressional oversight powers. The ability to bypass leadership through a discharge petition remains a crucial tool for rank-and-file members to address issues ignored by party elites. This vote may energize similar efforts in future Congresses, establishing a new standard for how sensitive criminal records are handled by the federal government.

The intersection of criminal justice, political power, and legislative procedure makes this vote uniquely significant. It tests the limits of presidential authority to withhold information from the public against the constitutional powers of Congress to legislate transparency. The eventual outcome will have lasting effects on how similar investigations are managed and what level of disclosure is deemed necessary for public accountability.

With the signatures secured and the procedural hurdles cleared, the ball is now in the House's court to schedule the vote within the mandated timeframe. All eyes will be on the final tally as lawmakers from both parties decide whether to support the transparency act or maintain the status quo of partial disclosure. The political fallout from the vote, particularly for those who supported the president's stance on Hegseth's impeachment, may further reshape the internal dynamics of the Republican party.