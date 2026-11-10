Massie Files Impeachment Articles Against Hegseth: How Cabinet Impeachment Works

Thomas Massie filed impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. A House majority can impeach, but removal requires a two-thirds Senate vote.

Thomas Massie, the Republican representative from Kentucky, spoke to members of the media outside the Capitol in Washington on Monday, November 9, 2026, about the impeachment articles he filed against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The move places the impeachment process, which is usually discussed in relation to a sitting president, squarely on a cabinet secretary.

Impeachment is the mechanism Congress uses to hold senior federal officials accountable. Because the same constitutional provision that covers presidents also reaches cabinet officials, the Hegseth case raises questions about how the process works for secretaries and what it would take to remove one from office.

Also read Thomas Massie files articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

How Article II Section 4 Applies to Cabinet Secretaries

The constitutional basis for cabinet impeachment is Article II, Section 4, which governs impeachment for the president and also gives Congress the authority to remove federal officers, including cabinet secretaries. The provision states that the president, the vice president and all civil officers of the United States shall be removed from their posts upon impeachment and conviction for treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.

Cabinet secretaries fall within the phrase 'all civil officers of the United States,' according to the framework described in the source material. The text does not provide a strict definition of high crimes and misdemeanors, and that phrase does not necessarily mean a violation of a criminal statute or a court conviction.

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Historically, impeachment has been used against presidents and other officials to address abuses of official power and violations of public trust. Cases begin in the House of Representatives, either through the introduction of a resolution or through a committee that investigates the allegations. The House examines the alleged misconduct and decides whether to bring formal charges through articles of impeachment.

House Majority and Senate Thresholds Explained

A simple majority of the House of Representatives is enough to impeach a cabinet secretary, but a Senate conviction requires a two-thirds vote. That gap is what separates a formal accusation from a removal from office.

If the House approves articles of impeachment by a simple majority, the Senate holds a trial. In the case of presidents, the Constitution explicitly sets out how that trial is conducted, with the chief justice of the Supreme Court of the United States presiding over the proceedings.

Being impeached is essentially a formal accusation, not a conviction. A secretary impeached by the House can remain in office while the Senate considers the charges, so impeachment alone does not remove anyone from the Pentagon or any other department.

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Belknap and Mayorkas: Past Cabinet Impeachment Cases

William W. Belknap, who served as secretary of war under President Ulysses S. Grant, was the first cabinet secretary to be impeached. He resigned hours before the House voted in 1876 to impeach him, after he was accused of accepting bribes in a scandal involving a trading post.

Alejandro Mayorkas, who served as secretary of homeland security in the Biden administration, became the second cabinet secretary to be impeached. The House voted by a narrow margin in favor of impeaching him in February 2024. The Senate dismissed the case two months later, stating that it did not meet constitutional standards, and Mayorkas remained in his post until President Joe Biden left office.

What the Hegseth Filing Means Next

The filing by Thomas Massie against Pete Hegseth is at the stage of formal articles, and the source does not indicate a scheduled House vote or a date for any Senate trial. Any outcome would depend on whether the House investigates the allegations and whether a simple majority votes to adopt the articles.

For citizens and observers, the key distinction is that a House impeachment vote would not by itself remove Pete Hegseth from office. Removal would require a Senate conviction by a two-thirds vote, the threshold that the Mayorkas case showed can end without a conviction.