Massie Secures 218 Signatures for Epstein Files Transparency Act II

Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna prepare a discharge petition for Epstein Files Transparency Act II to force DOJ compliance and enable survivor legal action.

Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky has successfully gathered the 218 signatures required to bypass House leadership and guarantee a floor vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act II. The Colorado Republican announced on X that lawmakers would secure the vote threshold upon their return to Washington, effectively forcing the House to consider legislation that drastically expands legal remedies for Jeffrey Epstein survivors. This legislative maneuver represents the most direct challenge yet to the Department of Justice's handling of sensitive files related to the late sex offender and his accomplices.

The proposed Epstein Files Transparency Act II, co-sponsored by Representative Ro Khanna of California, fundamentally alters the legal landscape by granting survivors, state attorneys general, and members of Congress the explicit authority to sue the Attorney General. Khanna has branded the initiative the Epstein 2.0 Act, arguing it closes critical loopholes that previously prevented victims from accessing fully unredacted records or holding the federal government accountable for alleged non-compliance with the original transparency mandate. The bill aims to compel the Justice Department to release investigative materials necessary for state-level criminal prosecutions.

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Khanna emphasized that the new framework would empower state officials to prosecute pedophiles who abused and trafficked young girls using evidence that had previously been withheld or obscured. Massie stated that the legislation would allow survivors to obtain their own unredacted records and enable the government to take legal action against the DOJ for hiding critical files. The bill also introduces provisions to penalize federal officials who knowingly conceal, destroy, or falsify records, addressing concerns about internal misconduct within the Justice Department.

The push for this second transparency bill follows a contentious period of political resistance and public disputes over the initial disclosure process. In 2025, House Speaker Mike Johnson urged colleagues to reject a discharge petition, arguing that the House Oversight Committee would provide sufficient details through its own investigation. President Donald Trump initially supported this stance, labeling the disclosure campaign a hoax on Truth Social and accusing Democrats of reviving the Epstein controversy for political gain. His comments drew sharp rebuke from survivors who insisted the issue was about accountability rather than partisan politics.

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Survivor Haley Robson directly challenged President Trump during a September 2025 appearance at the Capitol, demanding he meet her in person to understand the reality of the trauma inflicted on victims. She identified herself as a registered Republican to underscore that the issue transcended party lines. Despite the initial opposition from the White House and Republican leadership, the campaign gained broader support, including from Congresswomen like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace. The petition eventually secured its 218th signature from Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva on November 12, 2025.

The original Epstein Files Transparency Act passed the House with a 427-1 vote and was signed into law by Trump on November 19, 2025. It mandated the release of Department of Justice records within 30 days, leading to an initial disclosure on December 19, 2025. However, survivors and lawmakers criticized the volume of redactions and missing materials in the initial release. The Justice Department later announced on January 30, 2026, that it had published over 3 million additional pages, bringing the total release to nearly 3.5 million pages, including thousands of videos and images.

Despite these releases, Massie and Khanna argue that the Justice Department continues to withhold critical information and miss statutory deadlines. Massie has claimed that more than 3 million files remain unlawfully withheld and that substantial redactions obscure vital information. The lawmakers have asked a federal judge to appoint a special master to oversee the disclosure process, accusing then-Attorney General Pam Bondi of illegally withholding internal communications. The Justice Department has disputed these allegations, maintaining that it has undertaken extensive work to protect victims while releasing responsive records.

The legal battle has also exposed flaws in the redaction process itself. In February, the Justice Department acknowledged problems after documents were published that exposed sensitive information about victims, leading to the withdrawal of thousands of files for further review. Survivors have expressed frustration that the department failed to protect their privacy while simultaneously withholding records that could aid in ongoing investigations. Khanna accused the Department of Justice of openly defying the law by refusing to release the full Epstein files.

The political context for the upcoming vote has shifted significantly following recent midterm elections. Democrats are preparing to take control of the House in January, which could alter the dynamics of congressional investigations and oversight. Representative Robert Garcia has identified Epstein-related investigations as a priority under the new House Oversight leadership. This potential change in power adds a new layer of complexity to the legislative effort, as Democrats may have greater authority to pursue these inquiries.

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For Massie, Khanna, and the survivors advocating for transparency, the immediate objective remains ensuring the second bill reaches the House floor for a vote. The discharge petition mechanism ensures that the legislation cannot be blocked by Speaker Johnson or committee chairs. The renewed effort highlights the deep divisions over how the Epstein files should be handled and whether the initial release satisfied the letter and spirit of the law.

The released records have referenced numerous prominent figures, including President Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Britain's Prince Andrew. These names appear in various contexts, such as emails, flight records, and witness statements, but their presence in the files does not establish criminal guilt. The documents also contain unverified allegations and information supplied to investigators that has not necessarily been substantiated. Legal experts note that appearing in the files is not equivalent to participating in Epstein's crimes.

The outcome of the upcoming vote will determine whether survivors gain new legal tools to challenge the Justice Department's secrecy. If passed, the Epstein Files Transparency Act II would establish a private right of action for victims to sue for unlawful withholding or delayed publication of records. This provision could force the release of documents that the Department of Justice currently argues are protected by statutory exceptions or privileges. The case could set a significant precedent for government transparency and victim rights in federal investigations.

As Congress returns to Washington, the focus will remain on securing the final signatures and preparing for a heated debate on the House floor. Massie has reiterated his confidence that the required threshold will be met, citing commitments from various members of Congress. The political landscape, now shifting with Democratic control of the House, may influence how lawmakers approach the issue and whether they choose to support the discharge petition. The ultimate goal is to compel the government to provide the records that survivors and lawmakers say remain missing.