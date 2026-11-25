State officials project around 310,000 MassHealth members will be subject to new work and education requirements under the bill President Trump signed in July 2025 known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Massachusetts residents who would become disqualified for Medicaid on Jan. 1, 2027, under new federal work requirements and eligibility changes will get a six-month"grace period" until June of next year, MassHealth announced Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced an optional six-month"hold harmless" transition period from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2027, delaying enforcement of new Medicaid work requirements.

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"States that implement the hold harmless period will assess whether individuals meet the work requirement or are excluded from it, but they will not deny applications or disenroll otherwise eligible individuals solely for failure to meet the requirement," CMS said in a Nov. 13 release. State officials project around 310,000 MassHealth members will be subject to new work and education requirements under the bill President Trump signed in July 2025 known as the.

The eligibility changes are"projected to double the rate of uninsurance," said Audrey Shelto, CEO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation, earlier this month. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks at the Wisconsin Air National Guard facility at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on July 8 in Milwaukee. CMS said the optional transition period"gives states the ability to improve and refine their systems and processes before enforcement begins.

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" Congressional Democrats, who are poised to take control of both chambers in the new year following the recent election, have said rolling back Medicaid cuts is at the top of their agenda. However, they still face the prospect of a presidential veto as they consider ways to prevent sharp increases in the uninsured population.

"During the grace period from January 1, 2027, through June 30, 2027, MassHealth members should still make every effort to meet the federal work and education requirements in preparation for the end of the grace period," the MassHealth release said. "MassHealth has been working for over a year to prepare for the implementation of these requirements and will use the additional six months to further strengthen systems, processes, and awareness efforts.

" MassHealth also signed on to a multi-state letter requesting that CMS grant Massachusetts a"good faith effort exemption" to delay the start of work and education requirements until July 1, 2027. "Unlike the hold harmless period, which allows states to evaluate members under the new requirements without terminating coverage solely for noncompliance, the requested exemption would delay implementation altogether. The request aims to reduce operational challenges and avoid confusion among MassHealth members," MassHealth said.