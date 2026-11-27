Massapequa is on the precipice of high school football history, and just one win away from four consecutive Long Island championships.

Massapequa is on the precipice of high school football history — now in Islanders dynasty territory, and just one win away from four consecutive Long Island championships, which has never been achieved in Conference I history.

“Really looking to just go lay it out on the line,” Chiefs senior linebacker Nolan Wieczorek, who played on the past three title-winning teams since being called up as a freshman, told The Post. “It’s going to take discipline, hard work. … Just the same thing that got us here. ”The Nassau County title winners lead New York state with a 34-game win streak and play the undefeated Suffolk champs, Ward Melville, at Stony Brook University Saturday at noon.

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“Ward Melville is going for history, too — they never won a Long Island championship,” Chiefs head coach Kevin Shippos said. “Both teams have history on their side. ”Massapequa already made national headlines this year with a landmark regular-season 21-14 thriller over Garden City, which snapped the Trojans’ nation-leading 68-game win streak in the teams’ first meeting.