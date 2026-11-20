Lee, 14, is charged as an adult for the fatal assault of 69-year-old Ingebritson in Lowell. Police found the victim with severe injuries after a reported fall.

Authorities in Massachusetts have arrested a 14-year-old boy, identified as Lee, for the fatal assault of his 69-year-old great-aunt, Ingebritson, in Lowell. The arrest was announced on Thursday, November 19, marking a significant development more than three months after the incident occurred.

The Fatal Incident and Initial Discovery

The investigation began on August 11 when police were called to Ingebritson's home following reports that she had fallen and was bleeding. Officers discovered Ingebritson dead inside her kitchen with multiple severe injuries. A medical examiner subsequently documented the extent of the trauma, which included a broken jaw, a broken neck bone, and a skull fracture.

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Stakeholder Positions and Victim Background

Investigators revealed that Ingebritson lived with Lee and had custody of him, though she had previously expressed fear of his volatile nature. The district attorney's office stated that the victim had allegedly mentioned being afraid of Lee on several occasions prior to the incident.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Lee is being charged as an adult because Massachusetts law mandates that all juveniles aged 14 and older charged with murder are automatically treated as adults. He was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Friday, November 20.

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Family Details and Community Impact

Ingebritson was a longtime Lowell resident born in 1957 into a large Irish Catholic family. Her obituary noted she was survived by Lee, described as her foster child, as well as two sons, a daughter, and other family members. Her husband, Gene M. Ingebritson, passed away in 1997.

Ongoing Investigation and Evidence

Prosecutors indicated that Lee and Ingebritson had argued on the day she died, based on photo records and surveillance footage from the home. The specific details of the argument were not disclosed, but the evidence supports the charges of murder against the teenage suspect.