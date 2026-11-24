Massachusetts officials sued the Trump administration over ICE's courthouse arrests without judicial warrants, saying they violate a new state law.

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The lawsuit filed by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell challenges a 2025 ICE directive that authorizes agents to conduct civil arrests in or near state courthouses without judicial warrants, which she says violates the PROTECT Act, a new state law passed ​by the Democratic-led legislature that prohibits civil immigration arrests in state courthouses without judicial warrants. The courthouse protections took effect Nov. 3.

Campbell said the ICE directive interferes with the state's authority to operate its judicial system, disrupts court proceedings, undermines constitutional principles and public safety and spreads fear, chaos and confusion.

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"The Massachusetts PROTECT Act makes it illegal for ICE to conduct civil arrests in our courthouses without a judicial warrant. ICE’s intentional violation of state law has created unnecessary fear, made it more difficult to operate our courts and hold defendants accountable," Campbell said in a statement.

"ICE is misleading the public by suggesting that these arrests make us safer when, in fact, ICE's actions are preventing criminal cases from moving forward, denying a victim’s ability to obtain accountability, violating a defendant’s due process, and leaving open the possibility that someone facing serious criminal charges could ultimately be released from ICE custody without their criminal case ever being resolved," she continued. The attorney general said more than 1,110 people have been arrested at her state's courthouses since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, including more than 600 people in 2025 and more than 500 during the first 10 months of 2026.

Campbell said ICE has ignored the new state law and arrested at least 38 people in Massachusetts courthouses without judicial warrants in the two and a half weeks since the courthouse protections went into effect.

"I, along with our district attorneys, share the goal of holding defendants accountable for crimes, yet ICE’s unlawful tactics to arrest someone for a civil immigration violation is not the same as holding them accountable for a crime," Campbell said. The attorney general said more than 1,110 people have been arrested at her state's courthouses since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

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Campbell said that ICE's courthouse arrests have continued in Massachusetts despite a federal ruling handed down in June by U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts in California that vacated the Trump administration's In Monday's lawsuit, Campbell argues the ICE policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act since it was adopted without taking into account the impact it would have on states and because the Immigration and Nationality Act does not explicitly authorize courthouse arrests. The lawsuit also alleges that the ⁠policy violates the U.S. Constitution's Tenth Amendment, which protects states' rights to maintain authority over their own judicial systems.

"The Trump Administration’s ICE arrests at Massachusetts courthouses are interfering with our justice system and undermining public safety. When people are afraid to go to court, victims are less likely to report crimes, survivors are less likely to seek protection, and our communities are less safe," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

"We expect ICE and all federal agents to follow Massachusetts law. " The lawsuit challenges a 2025 ICE directive that instructs agents to conduct civil arrests in or near state courthouses without judicial warrants. In a statement to Reuters, a DHS spokesperson argued that making immigration arrests at courthouses"conserves valuable law enforcement resources because they already ​know where a target will ​be," adding that"the ability of law enforcement ⁠to make arrests of criminal illegal aliens in courthouses is common sense. "