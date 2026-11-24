Massachusetts State Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a lawsuit Monday against ICE over unlawful arrests at courthouses.

Massachusetts has filed a lawsuit against the federal government for making warrantless civil arrests at courthouses. State Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed the suit Monday against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement , claiming that agents have been violating the Massachusetts PROTECT Act.

The act came into force on November 3 to ensure citizens can access judicial services without fear of arrest; however, 38 people have been detained since then. The suit alleges that ICE has been interfering with the state's ability to operate its judicial system, disrupting court proceedings, causing fear and undermining constitutional principles and public safety.

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The suit states: "The defendants have continuously infringed on the Commonwealth’s sovereign rights by completely disregarding these restrictions when they enforce federal immigration law in Massachusetts.

"Defendants are violating Massachusetts law nearly every single day by conducting civil arrests in Massachusetts state courthouses. "Public access to and safety in these courthouses are essential to the orderly administration of justice, which lies at the heart of the sovereign authority retained by the States.

" In just two and a half weeks since the PROTECT Act’s courthouse protections took effect on November 3, ICE arrested at least 38 people in Massachusetts courthouses without judicial warrants, a press release from Mass.gov states. ICE arrested more than 600 people at Massachusetts state courthouses in 2025 and more than 500 people during the first 10 months of 2026, it added.

The lawsuit specifically challenges a May 2025 ICE directive that allows arrests in state courts even when the state prohibits them. This policy was ruled unlawful and vacated by a federal court in California in June 2026, but ICE is continuing to carry out such arrests, the lawsuit claims. Newsweek has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment on the suit. What Is the PROTECT Act?

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Under the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the state retains sovereign authority over its court system and its administration of justice. Massachusetts exercised that authority when it enacted the PROTECT Act. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed the PROTECT Act into law on August 5, 2026. The Act, dubbed by the state as having the strongest protections against ICE in the country, strengthens public safety by ensuring residents can access medical care, courts and schools without fear of arrest.

It prohibits most civil arrests, including immigration arrests, without a judicial warrant or court order in: The law also provides stronger protections for parents in case they are detained or deported. Governor Healey lauded Monday's lawsuit and said in a statement: “The Trump Administration’s ICE arrests at Massachusetts courthouses are interfering with our justice system and undermining public safety.

"When people are afraid to go to court, victims are less likely to report crimes, survivors are less likely to seek protection, and our communities are less safe. That’s why I signed the PROTECT Act. We expect ICE and all federal agents to follow Massachusetts law.

" Citizens Living in Fear The lawsuit gave a number of examples of instances where people had been too afraid to go to the courts for fear of arrest. One example was a woman who refused to report a rape, "fearing that ICE would arrest her if she went to a state courthouse to testify against the individual who raped her," the suit, viewed by Newsweek, stated.

Another example was given of a woman who had missed multiple court dates at which she could have testified against her partner, who had threatened her with a knife, because she feared ICE’s presence in the courthouse. She had also stated that she was not willing to seek a restraining order against her abuser because she was afraid ICE would arrest her at a state courthouse, according to the suit.

It adds that some survivors of domestic violence have faced a stark choice: "stay with the partner who poses a physical threat or seek a restraining order at a courthouse where immigration officers could be waiting.

" Lawyers for Civil Rights Staff Attorney Brooke Simone said in a statement that Campbell's action sends a clear message that no agency, including ICE, is above the law. "Access to justice cannot depend on immigration status, and everyone deserves to know that a courthouse is a safe place, as the law requires,” Simone said. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Gray R. ThomasThe act came into force on November 3 to ensure citizens can access judicial services without fear of arrest; however, 38 people have been detained since then. The suit alleges that ICE has been interfering with the state's ability to operate its judicial system, disrupting court proceedings, causing fear and undermining constitutional principles and public safety.

The suit states:"The defendants have continuously infringed on the Commonwealth’s sovereign rights by completely disregarding these restrictions when they enforce federal immigration law in Massachusetts.

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"Defendants are violating Massachusetts law nearly every single day by conducting civil arrests in Massachusetts state courthouses. "Public access to and safety in these courthouses are essential to the orderly administration of justice, which lies at the heart of the sovereign authority retained by the States.

"In just two and a half weeks since the PROTECT Act’s courthouse protections took effect on November 3, ICE arrested at least 38 people in Massachusetts courthouses without judicial warrants, a press release from Mass.gov states. ICE arrested more than 600 people at Massachusetts state courthouses in 2025 and more than 500 people during the first 10 months of 2026, it added.

The lawsuit specifically challenges a May 2025 ICE directive that allows arrests in state courts even when the state prohibits them. This policy was ruled unlawful and vacated by a federal court in California in June 2026, but ICE is continuing to carry out such arrests, the lawsuit claims. Under the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the state retains sovereign authority over its court system and its administration of justice.

Massachusetts exercised that authority when it enacted the PROTECT Act. The Act, dubbed by the state as having the strongest protections against ICE in the country, strengthens public safety by ensuring residents can access medical care, courts and schools without fear of arrest. , family day cares or group care facilities that are licensed or funded by the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care. The law also provides stronger protections for parents in case they are detained or deported.

Governor Healey lauded Monday's lawsuit and said in a statement: “The Trump Administration’s ICE arrests at Massachusetts courthouses are interfering with our justice system and undermining public safety.

"When people are afraid to go to court, victims are less likely to report crimes, survivors are less likely to seek protection, and our communities are less safe. That’s why I signed the PROTECT Act. We expect ICE and all federal agents to follow Massachusetts law.

"The lawsuit gave a number of examples of instances where people had been too afraid to go to the courts for fear of arrest. One example was a woman who refused to report a rape,"fearing that ICE would arrest her if she went to a state courthouse to testify against the individual who raped her," the suit, viewed byAnother example was given of a woman who had missed multiple court dates at which she could have testified against her partner, who had threatened her with a knife, because she feared ICE’s presence in the courthouse.

She had also stated that she was not willing to seek a restraining order against her abuser because she was afraid ICE would arrest her at a state courthouse, according to the suit. It adds that some survivors of domestic violence have faced a stark choice:"stay with the partner who poses a physical threat or seek a restraining order at a courthouse where immigration officers could be waiting.

" Lawyers for Civil Rights Staff Attorney Brooke Simone said in a statement that Campbell's action sends a clear message that no agency, including ICE, is above the law. "Access to justice cannot depend on immigration status, and everyone deserves to know that a courthouse is a safe place, as the law requires,” Simone said.