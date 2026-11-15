Massachusetts State Police at center of illegal search, records refusal

The Massachusetts State Police are being slammed for breeding “a culture of withholding public records” by lawyers fighting an illegal search of a Falmouth man’s home.

player ready... This time, the agency is being slammed for breeding “a culture of withholding public records” by lawyers fighting an illegal search of a Falmouth man’s home.backed Question 1, opening up the Governor’s Office and state Legislature to the public records law.

The State Police claim they are working on a response, but have yet to produce one. Attorneys Jim Morse and Patrick Daubert told the Herald the agency is failing to cooperate after their client, Scott LaPanne, and his partner, Danielle Perry, were harassed by a trooper and a postal inspector hell-bent on searching their Falmouth home, according to court records.

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“I’m coming in one way or the other,” court documents allege Trooper Steven Grasso shouted at Perry on a cold winter’s day in February of 2024. LaPanne was being booked for a suspended license at the Cape barracks at the time, and the Statie did not have a signed warrant, but he refused to relent. The state AG’s office, along with Homeland Security and the Postal Service, was investigating $4,000 in alleged “firearms accessories” purchased on eBay.

LaPanne, a retired U.S. Marine, faced aA judge has suppressed all the evidence and the criminal case is dropped, but this is not the end of the story.

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“The criminal case is over because of the Orwellian search,” said attorney Morse, who argued in court filings that State Police working for the AG’s office violated LaPenne’s Fourth Amendment rights with an illegal search without a warrant signed by a judge. And, the lawyers say, the body-cam video of that “Constitution-be-damned” search has not been turned over by the State Police because the cameras were shut off, at least temporarily, by the trooper.

That video is what the lawyers seek.

“There’s a culture of withholding public records,” said Morse of the State Police. “The state feels that they are above the law. ” Trooper Grasso, who earned $108,000 in 2024, has since retired. The police disciplinary POST Commission lists Trooper Steven W. Grasso as having a “restricted” status with citations against him for lack of “truthfulness or professional integrity” for “creating and/or using false evidence.

”that Grasso “sent a request for a missing person/abduction matter to Uber regarding estranged wife. ” The commission adds: “Trooper Grasso created a fictitious MSP investigative report number outside the scope of his official duties. ”The lawyers successfully argued that LaPenne’s arrest on Feb. 29, 2024, was a ruse to pull him away from his home so they could search it in his gun case.

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But, as is often proclaimed in illegal search cases, anything they saw was “fruit of the poisonous tree” and ultimately thrown out.