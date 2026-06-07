Massachusetts Senior Charged After Viral Video Shows Attempted Drowning of Disabled Jet Skier

A 70-year-old Massachusetts man is charged with attempted murder after a viral video captured him trying to drown a physically disabled 21-year-old during a dispute over jet ski noise at a lake boat ramp. The victim, still recovering from a severe motorcycle accident, was held underwater by the assailant before bystanders intervened.

A senior citizen from Massachusetts faces serious charges after allegedly attempting to drown a physically disabled young man during a confrontation over jet ski noise at a lake boat ramp.

The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows 70-year-old Steven Dana attacking 21-year-old Matthew Duffy, who was using crutches at the time due to injuries from a previous motorcycle accident. According to authorities, Dana became agitated by the sound of the jet ski and confronted Duffy and his friends at Lake Maspenock's Sandy Beach in Hopkinton, roughly 35 miles southwest of Boston.

The video footage, recorded by a friend's GoPro, depicts Dana looming over the group on an embankment, demanding that Duffy move the jet ski to another part of the lake. Duffy insisted he was doing nothing wrong and was simply enjoying his time on the water. The situation escalated rapidly when Dana slapped Duffy hard across the face and then tackled him to the ground.

The camera momentarily loses its focus but returns to show Dana on top of Duffy, who is lying submerged in the shallow water near the shoreline, with Dana's hands around his neck in what appears to be a choking position. Bystanders intervened and pulled Dana off Duffy, who later described feeling terrified because his injuries prevented him from fighting back.

Duffy stated that he had sustained multiple fractures and other severe injuries in a March motorcycle crash and was still recovering. Dana was arraigned on charges including attempted murder, strangulation, and assault and battery on a disabled person. He was held briefly but released on $7,500 cash bond after a court appearance. Prosecutors highlighted Dana's extensive criminal history dating back to the 1990s, noting that he has previously used aliases.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the violent nature of the attack, the vulnerability of the victim, and the overwhelming video evidence. Community members have expressed shock that a senior with a criminal past could engage in such a brutal act against a young man already dealing with serious physical limitations.

Legal experts suggest that the video will play a pivotal role in the prosecution's case, while defense arguments may focus on self-defense or provocation, though the footage appears to show Dana as the initial aggressor. The incident has also sparked broader discussions about noise regulations on public waterways, conflict resolution among lake users, and the responsibilities of bystanders in emergency situations.

Duffy and his friends were simply attempting to enjoy a recreational activity when the altercation began, raising questions about whether Dana's reaction was disproportionate and influenced by underlying issues. The judge's decision to set a relatively modest bond has also raised concerns among some observers about public safety given Dana's history. The next court date will determine whether Dana will stand trial or possibly enter a plea deal.

For now, Duffy is focusing on his physical recovery while also dealing with the emotional trauma of nearly being killed. He has thanked the bystanders who intervened, noting that without their help, the outcome could have been fatal. The case continues to evolve as more details about Dana's background emerge and as the legal process moves forward in Hopkinton





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Attempted Murder Disabled Victim Viral Video Lake Confrontation Assault Jet Ski Noise Dispute Hopkinton Senior Citizen Criminal History Bystander Intervention

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