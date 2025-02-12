Massachusetts Right to Repair Law Wins Final Legal Victory

A federal judge has dismissed the remaining legal challenges against Massachusetts' 'Right to Repair' law, marking a significant victory for consumer advocates and independent repair shops. The law, which grants vehicle owners and independent repairers access to telematics data, has faced years of legal battles from automakers who argued it would compromise data security and violate federal law. The judge's ruling paves the way for the law to be fully implemented, giving consumers greater control over their vehicle repairs.

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the final two counts in a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts ' so-called right to repair law, effectively ending a years-long legal battle. U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper ruled that the state law, which aims to give vehicle owners and independent repair shops access to telematic repair data, does not conflict with preexisting federal law.

This decision marks a victory for proponents of the measure, who celebrated the end of legal challenges and emphasized the importance of consumer choice in car repairs. The Right to Repair Coalition, which spearheaded the 2020 ballot campaign, hailed the ruling as a significant step towards empowering car owners. Tommy Hickey, the coalition's executive director, stated, 'Car owners can now be the gatekeepers of their own repair information and choose where to get their cars repaired. They will no longer be at the mercy of car manufacturers, who time and time again have chosen profits over consumer choice.' Attorney General Andrea Campbell also expressed her satisfaction with the ruling, emphasizing its significance for Massachusetts voters who overwhelmingly approved the law in 2020. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing automakers, filed the lawsuit arguing that the Massachusetts law would compromise consumer data security and violate federal consumer safety and intellectual property laws. While the organization acknowledged the judge's decision, it expressed concerns about potential security risks to motorists and vehicle safety. The group stated that it believes the Massachusetts law remains inconsistent with the U.S. Constitution and is considering an appeal. The Alliance also warned that the ruling could lead to the withdrawal of certain vehicles from sale in Massachusetts due to the potential impact on telematics services like emergency assistance.





