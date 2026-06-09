Massachusetts Ranked Best State for Working Dads in 2026 by WalletHub

WalletHub's 2026 report names Massachusetts the top state for working fathers, followed by New Jersey and Washington, D.C., based on economic conditions, child care, health, and parental leave.

A recent WalletHub report has ranked Massachusetts as the best state for working dads in 2026, based on an analysis of 22 key metrics across all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

The study evaluated factors such as work-life balance, child care costs, health indicators, and economic conditions to determine which states offer the most supportive environments for fathers balancing professional and parenting responsibilities. As societal roles evolve, more fathers are taking on active parenting roles while pursuing careers, making these rankings relevant for families considering relocation or policy improvements. Massachusetts topped the list primarily due to its strong economic conditions for dads.

The state boasts a median income for families with children under 18 and a father present of $129,500, ranking sixth highest nationally. It also has the third-lowest poverty rate for children with a father present, at 5.1%, and the best parental leave policies in the country, allowing fathers sufficient time off for a new child.

Additionally, Massachusetts has the best school system in the nation and ranks third highest in the percentage of men in good or better health, while also having the lowest number of uninsured men. New Jersey secured the second spot, offering the second-best school system and the highest number of nationally accredited child care centers. The state also has the third-highest percentage of economically secure working men (76%), meaning they can manage basic expenses while growing assets.

Furthermore, 85.7% of men in New Jersey report good or better health, and the state has one of the lowest suicide rates for men. Washington, D.C. ranked third, with the highest median income for families with a father present at $147,300 and the second-highest number of accredited child care centers. The district also leads in men's health metrics, with the highest percentage of men in good or better health and the highest rate of physical activity among men.

D.C. also offers the second-best parental leave policies, enabling fathers to spend more time with their families. The WalletHub report graded each state on a 100-point scale, with a perfect score representing ideal conditions for working fathers. These rankings highlight how state policies and economic factors can significantly impact the well-being of working dads and their families





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