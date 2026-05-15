Massachusetts mansion on the market for free, but buyers must move it themselves

A classic Nantucket mansion is on the market for free, but the lucky buyer will have to move the house themselves off the coveted property. Prospective buyers must be prepared to move the home to a new location within 180 days of the sale.

A sprawling $3 million mansion in Massachusetts is on the market for free, but the lucky buyer will have to move the house themselves off the coveted property.

The classic paneled home on Nantucket, nicknamed Billionaires' Island, is located at 140 Surfside Road and is a part of the island's Demolition Delay Bylaw program. Prospective buyers must be prepared to move the home to a new location within 180 days of the sale. Nantucket has become a playground for billionaires wanting to escape for the summer, with high costs and high home prices





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Massachusetts Nantucket Billionaires' Island Demolition Delay Bylaw Program Relocation High Home Prices High Costs

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