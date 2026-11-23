State legislators have approved a compromise bill that increases penalties for failing to yield to emergency and roadside workers, expanding coverage to include utility crews and disabled vehicles while introducing a tiered fine system.

This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, The Boston Fleet begin their preseason today with a 6 p.m. game against the New York Sirens at the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley.

But because, you'll have to wait until next month to catch some in-person action. The home opener at Agganis Arena is on Wednesday, Dec. 9.in the Massachusetts State House, there is at least one bill on the move. State lawmakers are finalizing a bill to expand the state's"" law, which requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when passing emergency vehicles on the side of the road with flashing lights on.

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The state Senate sent a compromise bill to the House last Thursday that splits the difference between versions each chamber had passed earlier this session. WBUR's Amy Sokolow spoke to state Sen. Brendan Crighton, who helped negotiate the compromise, about the details. Bigger fines: Currently, there's a flat $100 penalty anytime you buzz past a police car that's stopped on the shoulder without slowing down or moving over.

The compromise bill replaces that with a tiered fine system: $200 for a first offense, $400 for a second, $1,000 for subsequent offenses and $2,500 for a second or subsequent offense that injures someone. More vehicles: The bill also expands the law from just emergency vehicles, road work crews and tow trucks to also include utility workers and any type of disabled vehicles on the side of the road with flashing or hazard lights on.

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"Applying this to all vehicles — essentially all vehicles that are on the side of the road — makes sense," Crighton said. "They are very vulnerable being in that position. "were hit and killed while on a roadside detail in Waltham. AAA estimates an average of 24 emergency responders and roadside assistance providers are struck and killed every year while working on major roadways.

And 23 people were killed while standing outside disabled vehicles in Massachusetts from 2019 to 2025, according to lawmakers behind the bill.

"We want people to know that they should slow down and move over at any point you see a car on the side of the road," Crighton said. What's next: The bill still needs to be accepted by the House, before it heads to Gov. Maura Healey's desk.the Trump administration's attempted overhaul of a federal homelessness program, which would have, in part, redirected funding for permanent supportive housing toward temporary housing and other supportive services.

Boston and Cambridge were part of the coalition that sued to stop the Department of Housing and Urban Development from unlawfully shifting funds already approved by Congress. But even with the new ruling, there are still some funding questions left unanswered, WBUR's Paul Connearney reports. Joyce Tavon, CEO of the Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance, told Paul she wants Congress to clarify its policies so ongoing programs can stay funded.

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"When Congress needs to vote on a temporary spending bill to keep the government open ... add some language to say, 'let us take one more year and continue to fund all these existing projects that are keeping people housed,' and not upend the system," Tavon said. Stoughton police Chief Donna McNamara returns to work today for the first time since being placed on leave five months ago.

WBUR's Sharon Brody reports that the town's select board placed McNamara and town manager Thomas Calter on paid leave back in July after McNamara accused Calter of harassment and trying to fire her without cause. An independent investigator hired by the select board found all the allegations against the police chief to be"unsubstantiated," according to McNamara's attorney. The annual Firefighter of the Year Awards are today in Worcester.

Healey is expected to pay tribute to nearly 180 first responders for their heroism, includingP. S. — The trellis at Christopher Columbus Park is lighting up tonight at 5 p.m. as the holiday season kicks off around Boston. Mass. lawmakers plan to introduce 'Louisa's Law,' a street safety bill in the wake of Boston cyclist's death