Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey Criticized for Welcoming Agenda

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey's policies have been criticized for inviting dangerous criminals into the state, pushing young Americans to leave, and sending the state's budgets further into the red.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey 's welcoming agenda for illegal migrants has been criticized for inviting dangerous criminals into the streets, pushing young Americans to leave the state, and sending the state's budgets further into the red.

Healey has already spent over one billion dollars on illegal migrants, with her 'emergency' shelter program ballooning past the one billion dollar mark for fiscal year 2025. The program was originally designed to provide temporary housing assistance to Massachusetts families in need, but instead, it has been used to give free housing to illegal migrants.

Healey is also under fire for her refusal to assist ICE in deporting dangerous convicted felons who are illegal migrants, instead releasing them en masse onto Massachusetts streets





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