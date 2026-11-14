Massachusetts Gov Maura Healey Signs Abortion Bill Eliminating 24 Week Limit

Governor Maura Healey signed the Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act, repealing the 24 week abortion limit. Pro life groups gathered 113,000 signatures for a 2028 repeal vote.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed the Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act into law on August 10, effectively eliminating the state's twenty-four week limit on abortions. This legislative change allows unborn babies to be aborted throughout the entire pregnancy up until the moment of birth. The action aligns Massachusetts with Alaska, Vermont, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington, DC, in allowing abortions up to birth. Doctor discretion now determines the feasibility of late-term procedures without statutory restriction.

Legislative Changes and Medical Discretion

The new law strikes down the previous twenty-four week barrier, which previously included exceptions for the life of the mother and deadly fetal diagnoses. Under the Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act, medical professionals retain the authority to decide whether to perform abortions late in the pregnancy. Governor Healey emphasized that the legislation does not replace professional standards of care, informed consent obligations, or licensing requirements. She stated that abortions occurring after the twenty-four week mark will remain extremely rare despite the legal changes.

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Pro-life advocates and Catholics organized rapidly to oppose the expansion of abortion access. They gathered more than 113,000 signatures to challenge the law through a statewide referendum scheduled for 2028. The coalition also collected more than double the fifty thousand signatures required to suspend the legislation while the ballot measure process continues. The petition drive aimed to halt the law before it could take full effect during the current legislative session.

Emergency Preamble Blocks Suspensive Efforts

On November 6, Governor Healey issued an emergency preamble that blocked the suspension of the law ahead of the 2028 elections. This move nullified the referendum effort led by pro life groups, including Massachusetts Citizens for Life and Massachusetts Family Action. The governor declared that an emergency existed requiring the immediate implementation of the law. Critics argued that no such emergency warranted the undemocratic rejection of the people's will. The preamble specifically targeted Chapter 188, the section of state law governing abortion regulations.

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The repeal coalition, known as Repeal188, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the governor's intervention. They claimed Governor Healey demonstrated weakness and undue influence from the Massachusetts abortion lobby. The group noted that the petition drive was complete, with signatures submitted to the Secretary of the Commonwealth by late October. Certification of the signatures is currently pending, but the emergency preamble has prevented any suspension of the law during the interim period. Voters will still decide on repeal in November 2028.

Religious Opposition and Public Statement

Sam Miele, chairman of the Compassionate Care Coalition and director of Massachusetts Family Action, criticized the governor's actions at a memorial at the State House. The memorial represented the 49,450 babies killed in abortions in Massachusetts in 2024. Miele stated that the people of Massachusetts did not ask for abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. He thanked volunteers, pastors, and parish staff for their efforts in gathering signatures to oppose the controversial law.

Archbishop Richard G. Henning of Boston supported the repeal effort alongside fellow Massachusetts bishops. He noted that even pro-choice individuals found the bill too extreme and unjust. Bishop Robert J. McManus of Worcester remarked that many examined their consciences and supported the church's effort to end the expansion. The bishops released a statement disagreeing that abortion is health care and rejecting the claim of an emergency. They called for leadership that defends life at all stages and supports families in crisis.