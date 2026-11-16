Melissa Dragon, a 54-year-old divorce lawyer from Massachusetts, was found dead Sunday after disappearing Friday. Police suspect no foul play as the Chief Medical Examiner investigates.

Massachusetts authorities have confirmed the tragic death of Melissa Dragon, a 54-year-old divorce attorney, two days after she was reported missing from her home. Dragon was located on Sunday, shortly after her disappearance was first reported to law enforcement on Friday, bringing an end to a frantic community search effort.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office and the Swampscott Police Department issued a joint statement on Sunday confirming that Dragon had been found dead. While the official cause and manner of death are currently under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, law enforcement stated that no foul play is suspected at this time.

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Dragon was last seen driving in Lynn, Massachusetts, in a blue Lexus before her disappearance. When authorities began the search, she was described as having brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she was spotted, she was wearing gray boots, leopard print leggings, and a black faux fur coat.

Public records and professional profiles indicate that Dragon graduated from Suffolk University Law School in 1997. She maintained her own legal practice for over 20 years and served as a founding partner of Child Advocacy Rights Education, establishing herself as a significant figure in the local legal community.

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Dragon is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Dragon, who works as a retirement advisor according to his LinkedIn profile. The sudden nature of her passing has left her family and professional associates in a state of shock, prompting an outpouring of support from friends and colleagues who worked alongside her for decades.

In response to the family's immediate needs, a GoFundMe campaign has been organized by Dragon's closest friends, including her best friend. The fundraiser aims to alleviate the financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses, which are typically substantial during such a difficult period.

The fundraising page expresses the deep grief and overwhelming emotions felt by those who loved Dragon. Her friends stated that the loss has brought profound shock to her community, and they are determined to ensure she receives a meaningful and heartfelt farewell that honors her life and legacy.

Donations to the fundraiser will go directly toward funeral costs, memorial arrangements, and related expenses. The organizers emphasized that every contribution, regardless of the amount, will help support the family as they navigate this heartbreaking time without the added stress of financial pressures.