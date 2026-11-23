Massachusetts birth counts show classic boys' names such as Walter, Frank and Dennis were given to far fewer babies from 2015 to 2024 than from 1940 to 1949.

Massachusetts parents gave far fewer babies traditional boys' names from 2015 to 2024 than they did from 1940 to 1949, according to a ranked list of Massachusetts baby name counts. Walter, Frank, Dennis and Peter each recorded 199 or fewer births in the later period, while the earlier decade saw thousands of boys given the same names.

The list pairs each name with its Massachusetts birth total for the 1940 to 1949 decade and the 2015 to 2024 decade, along with a national rank for the later period. The figures show that name popularity in the state has shifted sharply over roughly eight decades, with some names falling out of the top rankings entirely.

Also read Baby Name Trends Hawaii 1940s vs 2015-2024

How Massachusetts Birth Counts Changed Between Decades

Walter recorded 3,159 Massachusetts births from 1940 to 1949 and 199 from 2015 to 2024, ranking number 283 in the later period. Lawrence fell from 3,224 births to 229 over the same two decades, placing number 252 in the recent rankings.

Frank dropped from 3,651 births in the 1940s to just 81 in the 2015 to 2024 period, ranking number 521. Dennis went from 3,714 births to 185, ranking number 299. Arthur fell from 3,789 births to 113, ranking number 416, while Daniel declined from 4,338 births to 208, ranking number 271.

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Peter showed one of the steepest declines in the list, moving from 7,391 births in the 1940s to 81 in the recent decade, which also ranks number 521. Charles dropped from 8,328 births to 89, ranking number 493. David fell from 14,351 births to 402, ranking number 173.

Names That Held Up Better Over Time

Gerald, Francis and Edward kept substantially higher counts in the recent decade than most names on the list. Gerald recorded 3,245 births in the 1940s and 2,135 in the 2015 to 2024 period, ranking number 26 in the later rankings.

Francis moved from 4,545 births to 2,290, ranking number 21, while Edward went from 8,387 births to 2,215, placing number 23. These names stayed closer to their earlier popularity than Walter, Frank or Peter did.

Several other names also remained in wide use. Joseph fell from 10,500 births in the 1940s to 2,600 from 2015 to 2024, ranking number 14. Paul dropped from 12,226 births to 2,494, ranking number 16, and Thomas declined from 12,130 to 2,312, ranking number 19.

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Top Recent Names and What the Trend Signals

William ranked number 4 in the 2015 to 2024 Massachusetts figures, with 3,419 births recorded in the later period after 19,106 in the 1940s. Richard ranked number 5 with 3,479 recent births, compared with 19,883 births in the earlier decade.

Robert held the number 10 position in the recent rankings with 2,752 births, down from 30,556 births in the 1940 to 1949 period. James fell from 15,882 births to 1,518, ranking number 42, while John dropped from 24,447 births to 478, ranking number 147.

Taken together, the list suggests that the most common boys' names of the 1940s have become far less frequent in Massachusetts birth records, while a smaller group of names has remained prominent. The data reflects counts and rankings only and does not explain why parents chose particular names in either decade.