Twenty-one new legislators join the 195th General Court in Massachusetts on January 6, including a 19-year-old student and several party switchers.

When the Massachusetts House and Senate gavel into the first sessions of the 195th General Court on Jan. 6, the legislative landscape will shift significantly with the arrival of at least 21 new lawmakers. These freshmen represent approximately one-tenth of the 200-person legislative roster, bringing diverse backgrounds and fresh perspectives to Beacon Hill. Every new member except one is a Democrat, highlighting a continued partisan trend in the state's political landscape.

Partisan Shifts And Seat Turnovers

While a handful of candidates cruised through the general election without challenge, the most notable changes occurred in tight races on Nov. 3. At least four seats flipped from Republican to Democratic control, including the historic seat of the House minority leader, which had remained red for three decades. Two other longtime Republican incumbents retired, turning their seats blue. The only pickup for the MassGOP was a South Coast seat that flipped from Democratic to Republican control.

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One race remains unresolved as the final count approaches. The 2nd Plymouth House seat is uncalled between Republican Rep. John Gaskey and Democratic challenger Sarah Hewins. Recounts are scheduled for Wareham on Friday, Nov. 20 and in Carver on Monday, Nov. 23. Hewins currently holds a small lead based on preliminary counts. If she defeats Gaskey, she will become the 22nd newcomer in January, further shrinking the House minority caucus.

Senate And House Transitions

Kate Lipper-Garabedian of Melrose is moving from the House to the Senate after winning the Fifth Middlesex seat. She previously won a special election in 2020 and faced no general election challenge. She replaces outgoing Sen. Jason Lewis. Her background includes work as a public school teacher, judicial clerk, and legal counsel for the state's education secretariat. She also served as an at-large Melrose city councilor.

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Erika Uyterhoeven of Somerville is moving down from the Senate to the House after winning the Second Middlesex District. She defeated a fellow Somerville state representative in a hard-fought primary. Retiring Sen. Pat Jehlen held this seat previously. Uyterhoeven describes herself as an antitrust economist and has a record of voting against House leadership. Her campaign emphasized transparency issues at Beacon Hill.

Persis Yu of Hyde Park is taking the seat in the Norfolk and Suffolk district. She won the Democratic primary against Sen. Mike Rush in September and faced no general election opposition. Her platform focuses on prioritizing families over corporations and billionaires. Yu worked for a decade at the National Consumer Law Center and spent five years at a nonprofit protecting consumers from predatory lending.

Diverse Freshman Class

Lorena Betts of Chelmsford is taking over the 16th Middlesex seat formerly held by Rep. Rodney Elliott. She previously worked as a legislative aide in the same chamber. Betts identifies as an interpreter and community organizer. She argues that Beacon Hill is disconnected from the struggles of families. Her priorities include affordable housing, accessible care, and clean energy.

Daniel Darris-O'Connor of Billerica is the youngest member of the legislature at 19 years old. He defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Marc Lombardo for the 22nd Middlesex House seat. Darris-O'Connor is a student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. He served on the Billerica Select Board and was a student representative to the School Committee. His campaign focused on his local government record.

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John Drinkwater of Lowell assumes the 17th Middlesex seat. He spent nearly 17 years working at the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, including time as legislative director. He previously ran for state office in 2018. Drinkwater is the son of a public school teacher and a pipefitter. He campaigned on his support for working families and his union background.

Shared Policy Priorities

The new legislators share common goals despite their varied backgrounds. Addressing affordability and easing the housing crisis were central themes in their campaigns. Increasing government transparency and bringing local aid were also prominent issues. The classmates aligned on these priorities regardless of their geographic origins. They aim to address the real struggles facing families in Massachusetts.

The incoming class includes notable public figures such as a Bachelorette contestant and an HGTV host. Two members are Somerville city councilors. One is the sitting mayor of Gardner. This diversity in professional experience suggests a wide range of skills will be applied to state governance. The 195th General Court begins its term with a renewed focus on grassroots representation.