The Belwing Turkey Farm in Seekonk posted about the closure on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

A Massachusetts turkey farm has been shut down by local health officials just days before Thanksgiving.

“We have very bad news, the Seekonk board of health has shut us down in our 82nd year and we will not be able to sell turkeys Tuesday and Wednesday for the 2026 Thanksgiving season,” the announcement reads. According to a notice posted to the farm’s front window by the Seekonk Board of Health, inspectors on the property Monday determined there was an “imminent health hazard” that required an immediate suspension of business.

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The letter stated that the farm had been issued a food permit to allow the sale of prepackaged turkeys, specifically for Thanksgiving. However, inspectors said they found issues with compliance, including packaging discarded in the dumpsters and turkeys that had previously undergone inspection were apparently repackaged not to standard. Multiple tables observed in-between use in a condition not suitable for food contact. No certified food protection manager on site.

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The farm has said they are contacting customers to warn them about the shutdown. The business declined to comment when asked by