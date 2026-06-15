Mass Skydiving Tragedy Near Kansas City Claims Eleven Lives

A single‑engine turboprop carrying eleven skydivers and a pilot crashed moments after takeoff from Butler Memorial Airport, killing all on board and prompting a federal investigation.

Eleven skydivers and a pilot lost their lives on Sunday when a private aircraft crashed shortly after departing Butler Memorial Airport, a small field about 65 miles south of Kansas City.

The incident, described by local law enforcement as a mass casualty event, occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. when the single‑engine turboprop, a Pacific Aerospace 750XL often used for skydiving operations, lifted off and began a left turn before disappearing from view. Witnesses, including relatives of several passengers, reported hearing the engine sputter and seeing the plane descend nose‑first into a field of tall grass adjacent to the runway.

The impact caused a large fire and left a twisted heap of blue and silver metal scattered across the airfield. Emergency responders, clergy and volunteers quickly converged on the scene, forming a line of fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles along the nearby road. Federal Aviation Administration officials arrived within hours, and a team from the National Transportation Safety Board was dispatched to conduct a thorough investigation.

Local authorities worked through the afternoon to identify the victims and contact their families, while the airport manager, who also serves as the director of the county emergency management agency, provided a preliminary account of the crash. He explained that the aircraft had only just become airborne, was low enough that it could not establish radio contact with air traffic control, and appeared to lose power while attempting to return to the highway for an emergency landing.

According to his assessment, the pilot likely stalled the aircraft during a turn, causing it to plunge nose‑first and explode on impact. The Pacific Aerospace 750XL is a versatile platform praised for its capability to carry skydivers, cargo, conduct aerial surveys and support medical evacuation missions, making the loss particularly felt within the regional skydiving community.

Skydive Kansas City, the operator of the aircraft, confirmed the tragedy and expressed deep sorrow for the families of the eleven skydivers and the pilot who perished. The investigation will focus on mechanical performance, maintenance records and pilot training to determine the exact cause of the power loss and subsequent stall. In the meantime, the local community has rallied to support the grieving families, organizing vigils and offering assistance to those affected by the sudden and devastating event





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Plane Crash Skydiving Missouri Pacific Aerospace 750XL NTSB Investigation

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