Mass. should convene a Blue Ribbon Commission to develop a new model for campus safety

After a campus shooting, there are always questions, write Jane Wiseman and Jack McDevitt. Were there enough cameras? Could the shooter have been flagged for intervention? 'As important as the answers to these questions are for any one incident, we need to develop a systematic approach to preventing future campus violence in the first place.

Photos of Brown University shooting victims MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, left, and Ella Cook, lay on a makeshift memorial outside the Engineering Research Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Dec. 16, 2025.

As caps and gowns disappear and college campuses empty, academic and public leaders have an important summer job — ensuring that students return to a safer environment in the fall. Massachusetts boasts some of the world's leading academic institutions, and to date, has had the good fortune to be spared gun violence that occurred in separate incidents when one lone gunman terrorized theThe impact goes far beyond lost lives.

The trauma of witnessing a shooting can have lasting repercussions on the life of a young person, increasing the chances they willYet, with strategic preparedness, acts of terrorism and violence can be thwarted. The seamless, safe evacuation of 100+ children and staff at Temple Israel in Michigan in March was a powerful example of what that could look like. Security staff and teachersstrict security protocols – in this case, just weeks before.

Additionally, a well-coordinated first responder team integrated staff from local, county, state and federal agencies in a case study of what can go right when terror strikes.forced the Jewish Federations of America and individual congregations to adopt increasingly sophisticated approaches to safety and preparedness for terrorist attacks, such as installing real-time security camera monitoring, adding fencing and bollards and numbering every room to help with pinpointing locations in case of an attack. Active shooter drills at K-12 schools have become commonplace in the post-Columbine era.

Yet, sadly, no national effort has sought to identify what works to prevent or properly respond to violence or terrorism on college campuses. Campus law enforcement agencies today face an increasingly complex set of responsibilities, without commensurate increases in resources.

For example, parents may call campus law enforcement to confirm the safety of a child studying abroad when conflict strikes, an increasingly common occurrence now thatstudents participate in study abroad programs. Campus law enforcement is also responsible for high-tech threats from hackers and preparing for the potential of a bioterror attack — all while carefully balancing civil liberties and public safety in today’s heated political environment.

The law enforcement skills needed on a college campus are vastly different from those for policing the surrounding area. Yet, all too often, campus police are retired municipal or state officers untrained in the unique challenges college communities face. It’s time to innovate and upgrade campus law enforcement for today’s complex and potentially combustible environment. College and university leaders need to take stock of their institutions’ risks and preparedness and develop safety strategies that address both.

That starts with redefining the mission of campus law enforcement and determining appropriate investments in training, preparedness and reducing vulnerabilities. Collaboration among campus law enforcement and local, regional and state partners should also be an important element of a new model.

For example, while campus law enforcement will be very familiar with building layout and patterns of student behavior, other law enforcement agencies may have more sophisticated equipment for handling a sniper or explosives. Two women hold candles during a vigil in Providence, R.I. , for those injured or killed in the previous day's shooting on the campus of Brown University, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. After a campus shooting, there are always questions.

Were there enough cameras? Were they in the right places? Should there have been more locked doors and other physical security measures? Could the shooter have been flagged for intervention?

As important as the answers to these questions are for any one incident, we need to develop a systematic approach to preventing future campus violence in the first place. Flooding campuses with security cameras and locked doors can provide a false sense of security when what we really need is to apply first principles thinking to campus safety and define the scope and expectations for the role of campus police and security as well as their local partners.

The federal government is unlikely to lead this effort, so state and academic leaders in Massachusetts should convene a Blue Ribbon Commission to develop a new model for campus safety. We should do this now with a preliminary report and recommendations due during the fall 2026 semester. Drawing on experts across a diverse range of fields could examine current best and promising practices, along with a roadmap and timeline for what we can reasonably achieve.

The commission should incorporate the wisdom and experience of the best minds from law enforcement, private security, technology, and the mental health field. Jane Wiseman is an advisor and consultant to the public and nonprofit sectors and previously served as Assistant Secretary of Public Safety and Security in Massachusetts and Assistant to the Director for Strategic Planning at the National Institute of Justice.

Jack McDevitt is a Professor of the Practice Emeritus in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Northeastern University. His research has focused on hate crime and the reduction of gun violence.





WBUR / 🏆 274. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iron County Planning Commission Approves Antelope Data Campus PermitThe Iron County Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the Antelope Data Campus, a 640-acre data center development proposed by Pronghorn Development LLC, eight miles west of Cedar City. The decision came despite local concerns over water and air quality and follows a moratorium on new AI data center applications. The project may include five buildings over eight to ten years.

Read more »

Jeffersonville celebrates Ohio River Greenway extension with ribbon-cuttingThe Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the city of Jeffersonville celebrated the opening of the Ohio River Greenway extension at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

Read more »

Revised public safety commission proposal gives more sway to Anchorage police and city agenciesThe sponsors of the Anchorage Assembly measure unveiled an amended proposal to resurrect Anchorage’s public safety advisory body that conflicts with public comments in favor of more civilian oversight.

Read more »

The ribbon was cut but the road’s still delayedA new link from River to I-10 was expected to open almost a month ago. When some KGUN viewers asked why the new Sunset Links road is not open we went to work.

Read more »