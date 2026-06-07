Mass Shooting Shatters Toledo's Historic West End Festival, Multiple Injured

A sudden gunfire attack at the Old West End Festival in Toledo injured at least eight people, prompting a multi‑agency emergency response and a citywide investigation as authorities seek the shooter.

Multiple victims were wounded in a mass shooting that erupted at the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, prompting a large‑scale emergency response from local law‑enforcement and medical agencies.

Police from the Toledo Police Department, Lucas County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Toledo Fire & Rescue converged on the scene near the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue after receiving reports of a person shot. Upon arrival officers discovered several people with gunshot injuries, many of whom were quickly transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to eyewitness Kevin Berry, who spoke to the Daily Mail, he saw at least five or six individuals hit by bullets, including a person with a graze wound and another who suffered a head wound. Berry described hearing up to eight gunshots while a band continued to play, and he witnessed an elderly woman collapse, appearing to experience a heart‑attack‑like episode amid the chaos.

He also saw a firearm drop on the ground but did not see the shooter, who he believes fled on foot.

"The shooting seemed to come out of nowhere, with no clear target or motive," Berry said, adding that the first shots were fired while the festival's music was still in progress. Social‑media footage posted by attendees captured panicked crowds scrambling for safety, some victims stumbling away in blood‑stained clothing while others were lifted onto stretchers. One festivalgoer, Tony Toledo, recounted that shots rang out only thirty feet from his table where he was eating ribs.

He dropped his food, saw the gun land ten feet away, and observed another attendee shouting for police to retrieve the weapon.

"There was an officer with an automatic rifle yelling for us to leave the park," Toledo wrote, noting that he later learned two people may have died, although officials have not confirmed any fatalities. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz told WTOL‑11 News that eight individuals were injured and, at the time of the interview, all were expected to survive.

The mayor urged residents to avoid the area around Delaware and Robinwood Avenues as police continued a thorough investigation and maintained a visible presence. The Old West End Festival, celebrating the city's historic district for its 53rd year, had drawn large crowds for live music, food vendors, a beer garden, house tours and a carnival parade earlier in the day. The incident has cast a shadow over what organizers described as the "biggest party of the year.

" Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 419‑255‑1111, with the option to remain anonymous. The investigation remains ongoing, and the police have closed Detroit Avenue near West Delaware Avenue while they piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting





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