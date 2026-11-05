Mass Shooting in Turkish Villages Leaves Eight Dead Near Afyonkarahisar

At least eight people were killed in a mass shooting across three Turkish villages near Afyonkarahisar. Police are hunting the gunman after CCTV revealed a man with a rifle fleeing the scene.

At least eight individuals have lost their lives following a coordinated mass shooting that targeted residents across three distinct villages in the Afyonkarahisar region of Turkey. The violent incident began earlier in the day when an armed gunman opened fire on civilians in the countryside areas surrounding the provincial town of Afyonkarahisar, which is strategically located halfway between the capital city of Ankara and the western coastal hub of Izmir. One additional victim was critically injured during the attack, and remains in a hospital receiving urgent medical treatment as investigators work to identify the perpetrator and determine the motive behind the massacre.

Crime Scene Details and CCTV Evidence

Security camera footage released by Turkish media outlets provided a clear visual account of the suspect during the initial stages of the attack. The video shows a man dressed in a black jacket, white trousers, and wearing glasses while holding a rifle. He is seen standing next to a faded red minivan before fleeing the scene on foot. Police later located the abandoned vehicle stuck in the mud on the outskirts of Eskisehir, a university town situated approximately sixty miles or one hundred kilometers to the north of the original shooting site.

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The geographic distribution of the bodies indicates a methodical and widespread attack across the rural landscape. In the village of Yukaritandir, authorities discovered two women suffering from gunshot wounds, both of whom were transported to a local hospital where they subsequently died from their injuries. To the north-east, in the village of Kiyir, three additional bodies were recovered. A further three victims were found in the village of Ayazini, located to the east of the primary cluster, confirming the spread of the violence across multiple communities.

Victim Profiles and Official Responses

Among the eight deceased victims, two were identified as teachers by Turkish media reports, adding a layer of tragedy to the community impact. The single survivor remains in critical condition in the hospital, with local news organizations providing updates on their fragile state. The Afyonkarahisar Governorate issued an official statement confirming that all relevant state institutions have been working in strict coordination since the first moments of the crisis. Officials stated they are meticulously carrying out the necessary investigative work to secure the area and support the affected communities.

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Government officials expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life, praying for mercy for the deceased citizens. The Governorate offered sincere condolences and patience to the grieving families and loved ones of the victims. This formal response underscores the severity of the event and the state's commitment to managing the immediate aftermath. The rapid deployment of state resources highlights the high priority placed on resolving this major public safety crisis in the region.

Pending Investigations and Suspect Hunt

Law enforcement agencies are currently probing a potential link between this mass shooting and a separate incident that occurred in the center of Afyonkarahisar. Reports indicate that a woman in a car was shot and seriously injured during that earlier event, suggesting the gunman may have been active in the urban center before moving to the rural villages. Investigators are analyzing whether these two attacks are connected by the same individual or if there is a broader pattern of violence in the area.

The suspect remains at large after fleeing on foot from the scene. Police have established a perimeter around Eskisehir to search for the man described in the CCTV footage. As of now, no arrests have been made, and authorities have not released further details regarding the gunman's identity or potential motives. The investigation continues to gather evidence from the three affected villages to piece together the sequence of events leading to the eight deaths.