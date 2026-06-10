Mass Shooting in Johannesburg Township Leaves 12 Dead, 9 Wounded

A gang of over 10 suspects opened fire in the Cleveland suburb of Johannesburg on Tuesday, killing 12 people and wounding 9. Police are investigating possible links to illegal mining gangs. The attack is the latest in a series of mass shootings in South Africa, which has one of the highest violent crime rates globally.

At least twelve people have died after being caught in a mass shooting in a poor South Africa n neighbourhood. A gang of more than 10 suspects opened fire on Tuesday evening in the Cleveland suburb of Johannesburg , also leaving nine wounded.

It is said the criminal group were vying for control of illegal mining or other activities, though police said the motive was still under investigation. Police reported that the shooters were dropped off at the settlement in a minibus and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle. The victims were nine men and three women.

Eleven died at the scene and another victim died in the hospital. A manhunt was launched for the suspects and no arrests had been made, police said. Ambulances were on the scene on Wednesday morning to carry away the bodies of victims, while some community members huddled in groups on the streets.

Informal settlements in South Africa are unplanned residential areas that are common in and around big cities where people looking for housing live in shacks or other makeshift structures. This tragedy highlights the ongoing violence that plagues many impoverished communities, where criminal gangs often operate with impunity. The attack in Cleveland is the latest in a string of mass shootings in South Africa, which has one of the highest violent crime rates in the world.

In December, two separate mass shootings killed more than 20 people, one of which also involved multiple shooters. These incidents are frequently linked to criminal gangs, particularly those involved in illegal mining. Johannesburg sits on vast gold reserves, and many mines have been abandoned by companies, leaving them open for illicit operators. Gangs establish operations in these mines to search for leftover deposits for the illegal trade.

They are renowned for engaging in violent turf wars with rival gangs to reinforce their control over lucrative areas. Cleveland is a suburb connected to illegal mining activity, according to local councillor Neuren Pietersen.

However, he noted that there are other problems in the area, including tensions over land between different parts of the local community. It is not certain whether illegal mining gangs are responsible for the killings. There are a lot of moving parts here so it is hard to pinpoint exactly what is driving the issues, Pietersen said in an interview with the eNCA TV station at the scene.

Police have deployed specialist crime intelligence officers to the scene, according to police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe. Provincial police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni described the attackers as heartless but refused to link the killings to illegal mining until the investigation is complete. South Africa has extremely high violent crime rates, with the country recording more than 23,000 homicides in the last financial year, according to official crime statistics, which averages to more than 60 deaths per day.

The phenomenon of illicit mining in Johannesburg and surrounding areas was one of the concerns that prompted the government in March to deploy the army to certain high-risk areas in a yearlong operation to stop violence linked to organized crime. That move was seen as an admission that police were losing the battle in some parts of the country where violent criminal gangs operate. The impact on communities like Cleveland is devastating.

Residents live in constant fear of violence, and the lack of adequate housing and services exacerbates their vulnerability. The shack settlements are often densely packed, making it easy for shooters to target many people quickly and difficult for victims to escape. Community leaders have called for increased police presence and more proactive measures to address the root causes of crime, such as poverty and unemployment.

The government's deployment of the army has had mixed results, with some areas seeing a reduction in violence while others remain hotspots. The illegal mining trade is a multibillion-rand industry that exploits desperate workers and fuels corruption. Many miners are migrants from neighboring countries, lured by the promise of income, but they often face dangerous working conditions and exploitation by gangs.

The cycle of violence is perpetuated by the high demand for gold and the lack of economic opportunities for the poor. Until these underlying issues are addressed, attacks like the one in Cleveland will continue to occur. The families of the victims are now left to grieve, and the community is bracing for further violence as the investigation continues.

Police are appealing for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects, and a reward has been offered for tips. The incident has drawn national attention, with politicians and activists condemning the violence and calling for justice. The president has expressed condolences and promised to strengthen law enforcement efforts.

However, many South Africans remain skeptical, as similar promises have been made after previous mass shootings with little lasting change. The tragedy in Cleveland is a stark reminder of the deep-seated problems facing South Africa, from economic inequality to crime. It is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach, including community engagement, social programs, and effective policing. As the country mourns the loss of twelve lives, the search for answers continues





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