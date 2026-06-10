Mass Shooting in Johannesburg, South Africa: 12 Killed, 9 Injured

A gunman, possibly part of a gang, opened fire on residents in a late-night attack in an informal settlement in the city's Cleveland suburb, killing 12 people and injuring at least nine. The motive is still under investigation, but police suspect illegal mining activity. The victims were nine men and three women. Eleven died at the scene, and another victim died in the hospital.

Police officers carry the body of a person on a stretcher after a mass shooting at an informal settlement in the Cleveland suburb of Johannesburg , South Africa , Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

A gunman, possibly part of a gang, opened fire on residents in a late-night attack, killing 12 people and injuring at least nine. The motive is still under investigation, but police suspect illegal mining activity. The victims were nine men and three women. Eleven died at the scene, and another victim died in the hospital.

The search for the suspects and the vehicle is ongoing, and no arrests have been made





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