Mass Shooting at Toledo's Old West End Festival Leaves 12 Injured

A shooting at the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, injured twelve people, leading to the cancellation of the event and a search for suspects.

The Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum was the scene of a mass shooting at a community festival on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio . The incident occurred during the Old West End Festival , an annual two-day celebration in Toledo's historic district that typically draws hundreds of attendees with live music, food vendors, home tours, and shopping.

According to Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan, at least two individuals opened fire near the festival, and it appeared they were "probably shooting at each other.

" The shooting resulted in twelve people being injured, with victims ranging in age from 14 to 61, most in their early twenties. Two of the wounded were reported in critical condition.

First responders, including officers already present for the festival, rushed to assist the injured. Witness Kevin Berry, who has medical training and served in the Navy, described hearing a handful of gunshots and then seeing a gun being tossed to the ground less than 50 feet away. He walked around and found at least five people with gunshot wounds.

Fire Chief Allison Armstrong noted challenges in transporting patients due to closed roads and festival traffic, but all patients were moved from the scene within an hour. Multiple videos posted to social media captured the chaos, showing people running amid gunshots and emergency officials tending to the wounded. In the aftermath, organizers made the decision to cancel the remainder of the festival, stating it would "not be compassionate, responsible or possible to continue.

" The festival released a statement expressing heartbreak over those injured. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine responded with concern, emphasizing that "Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence.

" Investigators used metal detectors to search for shell casings at the arboretum. Police were actively searching for suspects on Sunday, and George Kral, the city's safety director, noted that the Old West End Festival is one of the most iconic events in Toledo





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Toledo Shooting Old West End Festival Mass Shooting Ohio Festival Violence

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