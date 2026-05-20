Mass Shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego: Support, Resources, and Investigation

A couple gather to pray at the Islamic Center of San Diego for the victims of the mass shooting Monday, taken May 19, 2026. The victims have been identified as Amin Abdullah, Mansour Kaziha and Nadir Awad. Abdullah was the center's security guard and officials said his actions were heroic. Two teenage suspects were found dead near the center with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The San Diego Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime. As the community mourns the lives lost, many are asking how they can help. KPBS has compiled a list of ways to support the impacted families, including donation funds organized by the center. We have also gathered mental health, legal, and crisis resources for anyone who needs support right now. The Islamic Center of San Diego has established the Official ICSD Victim & Family Support Fund for individuals and families impacted by the shooting incident at the ICSD masjid campus. This fund will help provide direct assistance and recovery support for those affected. The San Diego District Attorney's Victim Services line, Sandy Hook Promise, the San Diego County Office of Education, California vs. Hate, and the Disaster Distress Helpline are some of the resources available for support. KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize and whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences.

A couple gather to pray at the Islamic Center of San Diego for the victims of the mass shooting Monday, taken May 19, 2026. The victims have been identified as Amin Abdullah , Mansour Kaziha and Nadir Awad .

Abdullah was the center's security guard and officials said his actions were heroic. Two teenage suspects were found dead near the center with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The San Diego Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime. As the community mourns the lives lost, many are asking how they can help.

KPBS has compiled a list of ways to support the impacted families, including donation funds organized by the center. We have also gathered mental health, legal, and crisis resources for anyone who needs support right now. The Islamic Center of San Diego has established the Official ICSD Victim & Family Support Fund for individuals and families impacted by the shooting incident at the ICSD masjid campus. This fund will help provide direct assistance and recovery support for those affected.

The San Diego District Attorney's Victim Services line, Sandy Hook Promise, the San Diego County Office of Education, California vs. Hate, and the Disaster Distress Helpline are some of the resources available for support. KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize and whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences





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Islamic Center Of San Diego Mass Shooting Hate Crime Support Resources Investigation Amin Abdullah Mansour Kaziha Nadir Awad Security Guard Heroic Actions Teenage Suspects Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wounds San Diego Police Department Islamic Center Of San Diego Support Fund Sandy Hook Promise San Diego County Office Of Education California Vs. Hate Disaster Distress Helpline Public Safety Coverage Policy

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