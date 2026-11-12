Mass Sacrifices in Ancient Peru Coincided With El Niños, Yet Daily Life There Was Surprisingly Peaceful

Archaeologists have noticed that mass ritual sacrifices in ancient Peruvian society sometimes occurred around the same time as moments of climate catastrophe.

Archaeologists have noticed that mass ritual sacrifices in ancient Peruvian society sometimes occurred around the same time as moments of climate catastrophe.

Evidence of these grisly events has been found multiple times in the ruins of ancient societies that inhabited the Lambayeque Valley, between the Andes Mountains and the Pacific coast. Given the tentative link between human sacrifice and El Niño events, archaeologists have theorized that these communities might have also turned to violence more broadly in response to the strain on ecological resources.suggests that despite these instances of planned, ritualized violence, Lambayeque Valley societies were not particularly injurious outside of that context.

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"If these big ritual sacrifices were indicative of some underlying crisis, we hypothesized that these events might have been extending into people's everyday experience of the world,"Snyder and his co-author, bioarchaeologist Haagen Klaus of George Mason University, analyzed the skeletal remains of 1,633 individuals from 30 different sites in the Lambayeque Valley complex. Figure 1 is an example of a cranial injury, most likely due to violence between people, while Figure 2 shows the kind of bone damage the researchers associate with accidental injury.

and violence or accidental injury. This is in stark contrast to what archaeologists have found at other sites in the Andes, where cranial trauma indicating interpersonal violence is seen at much higher frequencies.

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The authors think communities in the Lambayeque Valley may have been protected from the stress of drought by their proximity to the ocean, which may have enabled more access to trade and an alternative resource for food.

"This really highlights that widespread violence isn't a predetermined response to climate change," Snyder"In Lambayeque there's 6,000 years of creative adaptations to El Niño and longer-term changes in climate, and widespread violence wasn't one of them. The research has been published in