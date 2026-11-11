Mass. officials propose pilot program to help former military medics find careers in healthcare

On the eve of Veterans Day, Gov. Maura Healey's administration unveiled plans for a pilot program allowing a limited number of veterans to work at certain hospitals without any additional education or training.

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Government offices and most banks in Massachusetts are closed, metered street parking in Boston is free and liquor stores aren't allowed to open until 1 p.m. . Gov. Maura Healey's office wants to make it easier for military medics to transition into civilian health care careers. On the eve of Veterans Day, the Healey administrationallowing a limited number of veterans to work at certain hospitals without any additional education or training.

Also read Veterans Day 2024 Restaurant Deals Chain Free Meals For Active Duty And Veterans

Eric Goralnick, the state's veterans secretary, called the initiative a"win-win" for former medics transitioning back into civilian life and local hospitals facing workforce shortages. The big picture: Across the country, thousands of military medics transition out of active duty each year, according to Goralnick. He said they are like a"Swiss Army knife for military medicine," trained in everything from emergency and ambulatory care to surgery and prescriptions.

But many don't pursue careers in civilian healthcare due to the lack of an equivalent credential.

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"They are more than a patient care assistant," he told WBUR's Fausto Menard. "They're some combination of a nurse, a physician assistant, a doctor ... So it's a missed opportunity for people with really wonderful training to contribute to the healthcare workforce.

" Goralnick said the state is learning fromStarting small: The pilot program — which still needs final approval from state health officials — would be limited to just 10 eligible veterans, focusing on"certain medication administration activities. " The state will then assess how their skill sets map onto civilian healthcare roles. Goralnick hopes it will also open the door for them to explore paths like nursing school, PA school and medical school.

The Kraft Group wants to build what would be the country's fourth largest data center in the central Massachusetts town of Sutton. , Sutton's Select Board held a hearing on the $16 billion project last night and said they plan to hold multiple public forums on the proposal. , the 10-building campus — constructed on property the Kraft Group already owns — would draw 900 megawatts of electricity when it's finished in 2033. At the same time, backers estimate it would generate nearly $28 million in annual tax revenue, which is nearly as much as Sutton currently collects in total property taxes in a year.

Sutton's town manager said an application has yet to be filed, meaning"important details on power, water, equipment and site impacts are still to come.

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" Zoom out: It would be a first for a region that currently doesn't have any large data centers. WBUR's Miriam Wasser haswhose last day as the state's inaugural climate chief was Monday.

Massachusetts became the first state in the country to have a cabinet-level climate chief position after Healey took office in 2023.yesterday that it will let Bay Staters convert their paper titles into electronic titles, allowing them to complete ownership transfers online for private car sales between fellow Massachusetts residents. P.S.

— We have an eventful few evenings ahead at CitySpace, from a New York Times Games night to a tell-all with a famous podcast co-host.