Mass Immigration Fuels Youth Unemployment Crisis in Britain

A new study reveals that non-EU migrants are taking three times as many jobs as young Britons, with 27 migrants hired for every UK youngster, worsening youth unemployment.

A new study from the Centre for Social Justice reveals that mass immigration is directly exacerbating the crisis facing young Britons seeking employment. The research indicates that young migrants from outside the European Union are securing jobs at a rate three times higher than their British counterparts.

Specifically, for every young British worker hired, 27 non-EU migrants are employed. Since 2020, the number of non-EU youth in the UK workforce has surged by 355 percent, while the number of young British workers has increased by less than one percent. This comes as the Labour government, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, faces criticism for failing to address skyrocketing youth unemployment.

Alan Milburn, commissioned by the government to review soaring unemployment levels, is set to warn that Britain is at risk of a lost generation. The think tank's analysis shows that between 2024 and 2025, the number of non-EU under-25s on payrolls rose by 33,200, while the number of UK nationals of the same age fell by 32,200. This is despite nearly one million 16 to 24-year-olds in the UK currently not in education, employment, or training (NEET).

Migrants are predominantly taking entry-level positions, even as Milburn notes that the first rung of the career ladder is simply out of reach for young Brits. In retail and hospitality, non-EU workers of all ages nearly doubled between January 2020 and December 2025, while UK nationals in these roles decreased by over 250,000.

Reform UK shadow home secretary Zia Yusuf commented that British workers are being pushed to the back of the queue while mass immigration continues, insisting that young Brits should have priority for jobs, training, and opportunities in their own country. Shadow home secretary Chris Philp added that young British people are being locked out of the labour market as immigration into entry-level work persists at scale.

He argued that mass immigration undermines society and that low-wage immigration is detrimental to the economy. Philp called for further reform of indefinite leave to remain and promised that a future Conservative government would introduce a binding annual immigration cap, close loopholes allowing temporary visa holders to stay indefinitely, and tighten conditions for indefinite leave to remain. He advocated for a small number of highly skilled migrants and no low-skilled migration.

The Centre for Social Justice is urging ministers to implement a tax cut for businesses that hire young people, worth 30 percent of their salary. The think tank also recommends restricting benefits for young people with less severe mental health conditions and requiring employers to advertise vacancies to the UK workforce before offering roles through work visa schemes. Joe Shalam, policy director at the centre, stated that starter roles are vanishing across the jobs market, worsened by rising employer costs.

He emphasized that protecting Britain from undercut labour is an essential first step to improving pay, conditions, and training opportunities for young people. The implications of this research suggest that without policy changes, the gap between migrant and native youth employment will continue to widen, potentially leading to long-term social and economic consequences for the UK





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