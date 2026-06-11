Mass Funeral for Army Personnel Killed in Helicopter Crash in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir

A mass funeral was held in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, for 22 army personnel who were killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday. The helicopter crashed due to a technical fault, according to Pakistan’s military. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Army soldiers carry a flag-wrapped casket of military personnel, killed in the Wednesday's helicopter crash ed, during a funeral prayer, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Military officers and civilians attend the funeral prayers of military personnel, killed in Wednesday's helicopter crash, during a funeral prayer, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Thursday, June 11, 2026. Military officers and civilians attend the funeral prayers of military personnel, killed in Wednesday's helicopter crash, during a funeral prayer, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Military officers and civilians attend the funeral prayers of military personnel, killed in Wednesday's helicopter crash, during a funeral prayer, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Thursday, June 11, 2026. The helicopter crashed Wednesday in Muzaffarabad, the regional capital, apparently because of a technical fault, according to Pakistan’s military.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause. An Associated Press reporter counted 22 coffins draped in Pakistan’s national flag at a funeral ceremony. Witnesses and regional officials said the remains of the soldiers were recovered from the badly burned wreckage. The dead included a colonel and two army majors, according to two security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

According to the officials, the soldiers had been traveling to carry out security duties after





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Army Helicopter Crash Pakistan-Administered Kashmir Mass Funeral Technical Fault Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mass. should convene a Blue Ribbon Commission to develop a new model for campus safetyAfter a campus shooting, there are always questions, write Jane Wiseman and Jack McDevitt. Were there enough cameras? Could the shooter have been flagged for intervention? 'As important as the answers to these questions are for any one incident, we need to develop a systematic approach to preventing future campus violence in the first place.

Read more »

Strike Paralyzes Muzaffarabad as JAAC Demands Political Reforms in KashmirA strike called by the outlawed Joint Awami Action Committee has halted normal activity in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Demonstrators demand greater political rights and the removal of reserved legislative seats for refugees, leading to closed markets, empty roads, and barricaded areas.

Read more »

Pakistan army helicopter crashes in Kashmir due to technical fault, killing all on boardPakistan's military says a Pakistani army MI-17 helicopter has crashed due to a technical fault in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing all military personnel on board.

Read more »

Pakistani Army MI-17 Helicopter Crashes in Kashmir Due to Technical Fault, Killing All OnboardA Pakistani army MI-17 helicopter crashed in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, due to a technical fault. All military personnel on board were killed. High-ranking officials including the President, Prime Minister, and Army Chief have expressed sorrow and condolences. A board of inquiry has been formed to investigate the accident, which is the second such crash involving an army helicopter in recent years.

Read more »