Mass Firings Sweep U.S. Government Agencies as Trump and Musk Accelerate Purge

Scores of government workers, mostly recently hired employees still on probation, have been laid off across multiple U.S. government agencies. This purge appears to be widening as Musk aides enter the IRS and U.S. embassies prepare for staff cuts.

WASHINGTON - Mass firings at multiple U.S. government agencies have begun as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk accelerate their purge of America's federal bureaucracy , union sources and employees familiar with the layoffs told Reuters on Thursday.

Termination emails have been sent in the past 48 hours to scores of government workers, mostly recently hired employees still on probation, at the Department of Education, the Small Business Administration, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the General Services Administration, which manages many federal buildings. All probationary staff at the Office of Personnel Management, the human resources arm for the U.S. government, were fired in a group call on Thursday and told to leave the agency's headquarters in Washington by 1 p.m. MST, two sources told Reuters. Office of Personnel Management officials also met with other government agencies on Thursday and advised them to lay off their probationary employees, with some exceptions, according to a person familiar with the matter. Trump and Tesla CEO Musk's overhaul of the federal government appeared to be widening as Musk aides arrived for the first time at the federal tax-collecting agency, the Internal Revenue Service, and U.S. embassies were told to prepare for staff cuts. It was not immediately clear on Thursday how many employees were being let go across all agencies. The firings come as Trump and Musk continue to reshape the federal workforce, with a focus on cutting costs and streamlining operations. The extent of the layoffs and their impact on government services remain unclear





KSLcom / 🏆 549. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK GOVERNMENT LAYOFFS FEDERAL BUREAUCRACY U.S. GOVERNMENT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Musk defends mass DOGE firings, says the US should not 'live in a bureaucracy'Musk says the US should not 'live in a bureaucracy'

Read more »

Mass Firings Begin at Multiple Federal AgenciesReports indicate that mass firings have commenced across several federal agencies, marking the first layoffs under the Trump administration's plan to significantly reduce the federal workforce. These firings follow a federal judge's decision to allow the administration's deferred resignation program to proceed. Thousands of probationary employees have reportedly been impacted, with agencies like the Department of Education, the Small Business Administration, the U.S. General Services Administration, and the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issuing termination notices.

Read more »

Mass Firings Begin at Federal AgenciesThe Trump administration has initiated mass firings of probationary employees at the Department of Education and the Small Business Administration. These firings are the first under the new Department of Government Efficiency, aiming to significantly reduce the federal workforce. Employees across various departments, including general counsel, special education, and federal student aid, have been impacted. The full scope of the firings remains unclear.

Read more »

DOGE Staffers Take Over CFPB, Prompt Mass Firings and Agency ShutdownElon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staff took over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) this week, leading to mass firings, a website shutdown, and a complete halt to agency operations. Sources reveal DOGE staff accessed sensitive CFPB systems and requested excessive access privileges, prompting concerns about potential disruption and security breaches. Acting CFPB administrator Russell Vought subsequently froze all agency work, effectively shutting down enforcement efforts and regulatory initiatives.

Read more »

Trump directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave before likely mass firingsPresident Donald Trump‘s administration is directing that all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on paid leave, and that agencies develop...

Read more »

Trump Administration Targets FBI Agents in Mass FiringsThe Trump administration is reportedly planning to fire or force the resignation of numerous FBI agents and officials, targeting those involved in investigations led by former special counsel Jack Smith, as well as those who may resist the administration's agenda.

Read more »