Mass Effect Leviathan Statue Announced by Dark Horse for 2027 Release

Dark Horse and BioWare collaborate on a limited edition Mass Effect Leviathan statue. Priced at $299.99, this 14-inch polyresin collectible ships between July and September 2027.

Dark Horse Comics and BioWare have announced a new limited-edition collectible statue titled Mass Effect: Leviathan. This physical release confirms that the Mass Effect intellectual property will see continued commercial availability well into 2027. The announcement comes despite the recent industry shock regarding BioWare shutting down its studio and canceling the next mainline Mass Effect game.

Leviathan Statue Design Details

The Mass Effect: Leviathan statue is a brand-new product created in direct collaboration between Dark Horse and BioWare. It features the titular Leviathan creature that Commander Shepard encounters during the Mass Effect 3 DLC of the same name. The design showcases the towering alien looming above a minuscule Shepard wearing their Triton mech suit. This visual contrast highlights the immense scale of the enemy encountered in that specific narrative segment.

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Statues fans often praise for intricate detail, this piece features a highly detailed base resembling jagged rock formations. Commander Shepard stands on this rocky terrain while staring up at the formidable alien. The entire sculpture is crafted from polyresin to ensure durability and fine artistic representation of the characters. The craftsmanship aims to capture the grim atmosphere of the encounter during the original game campaign.

Production Limits and Pricing Structure

The Mass Effect: Leviathan statue stands at an impressive 14 inches in height. Each unit includes a certificate of authenticity to verify its legitimacy. The base is hand-numbered, indicating the specific copy number out of a total production run of 500 available copies worldwide. This strict limit ensures exclusivity for dedicated collectors of the franchise.

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Customers can purchase a maximum of two statues per order. This policy is designed to prevent large majority of the extremely limited stock from being snatched up by a small number of buyers. The price for this premium product is set at $299.99. Dark Horse is known for producing meticulously detailed figures, which justifies the higher cost for a high-end collectible.

Pre-Order Availability and Shipping Timeline

Interested buyers can pre-order the Mass Effect: Leviathan statue through the official Dark Horse website. The company has set a dispatch window for delivery between July 2027 and September 2027. This timeline allows for proper manufacturing and quality control of the polyresin models before they reach consumer hands.

The dispatch window is subject to change and could experience further delays. Shoppers are advised to monitor official channels for updates if the timeline shifts. Fans are encouraged to avoid impulse purchasing and consider the long-term value of the item. The statue serves as a tangible piece of the Mass Effect legacy.

Future Mass Effect Projects in Pipeline

This statue is just one of several Mass Effect-related projects scheduled for release in the coming years. Chief among these is the upcoming Mass Effect TV show, which has received the green light to proceed. The television adaptation aims to expand the narrative universe for both new and existing fans. It stands as a significant step in keeping the franchise alive post-cancelation of the video game.

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Other smaller releases may also follow, showcasing the enduring popularity of the IP. Fans have expressed dissatisfaction with EA and BioWare regarding the game cancellation. However, these continued merchandise and media releases provide some consolation. They demonstrate that the Mass Effect brand remains immortalized in the eyes of consumers.

The Mass Effect video game series includes Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, and Mass Effect: Andromeda. The original game was created by Casey Hudson and falls under the Sci-Fi and Action genres. The TV show is expected to explore this rich lore in a new format. Collectors view the Leviathan statue as an important addition to any prized collection of franchise memorabilia.