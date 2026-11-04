Mason Thames Voices Dick Grayson in DC Studios' Dynamic Duo Puppetry Film

DC Studios co-chairman Peter Safran confirms Mason Thames will voice Dick Grayson in the upcoming Dynamic Duo movie, revealing details on the film's innovative Swaybox Studios puppetry technique set for a 2028 theatrical release.

DC Studios co-chairman Peter Safran has officially confirmed that actor Mason Thames will provide the voice for Dick Grayson in the upcoming theatrical release titled Dynamic Duo. The announcement resolves months of speculation regarding the casting of the character who serves as the original Robin in the DC Universe film series. Safran revealed this information during an interview with Collider while discussing the production of the film Clayface, establishing the current trajectory for the studio's creative direction.

Dynamic Duo Casting and Character Background

The film will center on Jason Todd and Dick Grayson, depicting the divergent paths of Batman's first two Robins after their initial friendship. The narrative is expected to explore their contrasting backgrounds, with Grayson originating from an orphaned circus performing family and Todd emerging from the harsh streets of Gotham City before being taken in by the Dark Knight. Thames, previously known for his roles in The Black Phone and How to Train Your Dragon, was selected after demonstrating a profound personal connection to the character. Safran noted that Thames actively sought the role rather than being recruited, describing the young actor as obsessed with the opportunity and eager to immerse himself in the DC archives.

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Revolutionary Puppetry Technology Unveiled

Dynamic Duo will utilize a groundbreaking animation technique developed by Swaybox Studios, a New Orleans-based company specializing in innovative visual storytelling. The studio employs a hybrid method combining computer imagery, stop-motion animation, and real-time puppetry to create a distinct aesthetic. Co-founders Arthur Mintz and Theresa Anderson will direct and produce the film, respectively, bringing their unique technological approach to the superhero genre. Safran compared the originality of this technology to the impact Pixar had with the release of Toy Story, emphasizing its potential to redefine animated action sequences.

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Production Timelines and Industry Impact

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 22, 2028, giving the production team ample time to refine their complex animation pipeline. While the current production process is notably time-consuming, Safran expressed confidence that the technology will become more efficient as research and development continues. The studio anticipates that future projects will benefit from a smoother production stream, allowing for faster iteration and execution of similar visual styles. This technological innovation aims to deliver a visceral viewing experience that traditional animation cannot replicate, utilizing real camera work to enhance the physical presence of the puppets.

Future Implications for DC Studios Strategy

This casting and technical announcement signals a clear direction for DC Studios under the leadership of Safran, who is prioritizing unique artistic voices and experimental formats. By committing to a high-risk, high-reward visual style for a major superhero property, the studio aims to distinguish its cinematic universe from competitors. The decision to cast Thames, a rising star with a dedicated fanbase, alongside a completely new animation methodology, suggests a strategy focused on fresh storytelling rather than relying solely on established visual tropes. Audiences and critics will likely watch this release closely to determine if the experimental approach resonates with the broader public.