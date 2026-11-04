Mason Thames joins the cast of a new DC animated film as Robin, alongside Jonathan Hutcherson. This project marks a major step in James Gunn's DC Universe strategy.

Mason Thames has officially joined the cast of an upcoming animated feature film produced by DC Studios. Thames is set to voice Dick Grayson, also known as the original Robin, in a project that marks a significant addition to the expanding DC Universe. The announcement confirms that the actor, known for his roles in 'The Black Phone' and 'How to Train Your Dragon,' will bring the character to life in a new visual style.

Cast Details and Voice Talent

The animated movie will feature two distinct versions of Batman's sidekick sharing the screen. While Thames takes on the role of Dick Grayson, Jonathan Hutcherson, known for his work in 'The Walking Dead' and 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' will voice Jason Todd. Both actors are central to the narrative of this new superhero team-up, which brings together two characters who have historically held the same title within the comic book canon.

Also read Mason Thames Cast as Dick Grayson in DC Animated Movie Dynamic Duo

The cast also includes prominent voice actors Lee Pace and Steve Buscemi. These additions join the core talent in creating a dynamic ensemble for the film. The project is designed as a standalone feature movie rather than a limited television series, allowing for a more expansive storytelling approach that differs from recent animated projects in the franchise.

Production Style and Visual Approach

James Gunn, who co-leads DC Studios, emphasized the unique visual techniques being employed in the production. The film utilizes puppets combined with an overlay of CGI to create its aesthetic. This hybrid approach aims to capture a sense of physical presence that traditional 2D or fully digital animation might lack. The use of real cameras during the puppetry process is intended to add visceral depth to the action sequences.

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Gunn noted that this method brings a tangible nature to the scenes that pure animation often struggles to replicate. The combination of practical puppetry and digital enhancement creates a distinct look for the DC Universe. This stylistic choice sets the film apart from other live-action superhero movies and standard animated series currently in development.

Thames Casting and Actor Dedication

DC Studios co-head Peter Safran highlighted the casting process, describing it as finding volunteers rather than recruits. Safran stated that Mason Thames had always wanted to portray Dick Grayson and demonstrated intense dedication during the audition. The actor was described as obsessed with the role, which influenced the final decision to cast him.

During his visit to the DC offices, Thames showed deep reverence for the brand's history. Safran recounted that the actor wanted to take photographs of the archives and memorabilia available at the headquarters. This behavior illustrated his genuine fandom and commitment to the character beyond professional obligation. Safran called the audition process awesome and praised the young actor's passion.

Release Date and Future Outlook

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on September 22, 2028. This long lead time allows the production team ample opportunity to refine the unique puppet-CGI hybrid style. The release date places the movie firmly within the initial phases of the new DCU continuity overseen by Gunn and Safran.

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This project serves as a precursor to other live-action adaptations in the broader DC Universe. While the animated feature focuses on the Robin legacy, it helps establish the tone and quality standards for the entire slate of upcoming films. The involvement of high-profile voice actors signals a serious investment in the animated branch of the franchise's strategic plan.