Mason Thames Cast as Dick Grayson in DC Animated Movie Dynamic Duo

DC Studios confirms Mason Thames voices Dick Grayson and Logan Kim plays Jason Todd in the upcoming animated film Dynamic Duo, set for release in September 2028.

DC Studios has officially announced that actor Mason Thames will provide the voice for Dick Grayson in the upcoming animated feature titled Dynamic Duo. The studio co-chairman Peter Safran confirmed this casting choice during an interview with Collider, revealing that the young actor brings a deep personal connection to the role beyond typical professional interest.

Mason Thames Connection to Role

Thames is known for his performances in The Black Phone and How to Train Your Dragon. According to Safran, Thames was not merely seeking a job but had always wanted to play Dick Grayson specifically. The actor demonstrated significant enthusiasm during auditions and even visited DC Studios offices with his father to view archives and memorabilia.

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Safran emphasized the importance of having volunteers rather than recruits join the DC Universe. He stated that Thames was obsessed with the character and eager to immerse himself in the world of DC Studios. This genuine passion aligns with the studio's strategy for building its new cinematic continuity.

Voice Cast and Character Dynamics

Logan Kim has been cast as Jason Todd, forming the titular duo alongside Thames. The film also features Lee Pace and Steve Buscemi in supporting voice roles. The narrative will explore how the paths of Grayson and Todd eventually diverge, offering a fresh perspective on their relationship within the animated storyline.

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Production Technology and Release Date

Arthur Mintz directs the project, with James Gunn, Matt Reeves, and Peter Safran serving as producers. The movie utilizes a unique blend of puppetry, stop-motion animation, and CGI developed by Swaybox Studios. Safran compared this technology to Pixar's early work on Toy Story, noting that real cameras provide a distinct visual feel compared to traditional computer-generated imagery.

Dynamic Duo is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 22, 2028. This release date places it firmly in the future slate of DC Studios animated projects, aiming to establish key characters before live-action adaptations potentially follow.

Impact on DC Universe Expansion

This announcement marks another step in DC Studios' expansion of its animated superhero lineup. By focusing on iconic heroes like Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, the studio seeks to engage fans with familiar yet reimagined stories. The use of advanced animation techniques suggests a commitment to high-quality production values across all formats.