Mason Falslev led Utah State with 27 points to defeat No. 18 USC 78-74 on November 26, 2026, ending the Trojans' season-opening streak.

Utah State men's basketball completed a hard-fought victory over No. 18 USC with a 78-74 win at the Acrisure Series in Thousand Palms, California. The game took place on Thursday, November 26, 2026, and resulted in a final record of seven wins and zero losses for the Aggies. No. 18 USC dropped to seven wins and one loss after falling short in this highly competitive matchup. Mason Falslev led the way for Utah State with 27 total points, proving critical in the closing stages of the contest. The Aggies overcame a significant deficit to secure the win and maintain their perfect early season record.

Alijah Arenas delivered a standout performance for USC, scoring a career-high 33 points. He converted 13 of his 23 field goal attempts, showcasing his offensive prowess throughout the evening. Rodney Rice contributed 13 points along with five rebounds and five assists for the Trojans. Darius Ratliff also chipped in with 10 points, highlighting the collective effort from USC's backcourt. Despite Arenas' individual brilliance, the Trojans could not overcome the late-game execution from Utah State. The loss marks the end of USC's unbeaten start to the 2026-2027 campaign.

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The game featured dramatic momentum shifts, with USC taking a narrow lead late in the second half. The Trojans led 66-65 following a hook shot by Jadis Jones with 3 minutes and 37 seconds remaining. Falslev answered almost immediately with a three-point shot just 18 seconds later to regain the lead for Utah State. This timely basket proved to be the turning point in the game's final minutes. It shifted the psychological momentum firmly in favor of the Aggies. The crowd responded with high energy as the score was tied at crucial junctures.

Kingston Tosi extended Utah State's advantage with two free throws with 2 minutes and 27 seconds left in the game. Falslev added two more free throws with 1 minute and 40 seconds remaining, pushing the lead to 72-68. Will Hornseth scored inside with 47 seconds left to further widen the margin. Karson Templin and Tosi sealed the victory with four additional free throws in the final seconds. Tosi finished the game with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Templin added 14 points and five rebounds. Their contributions were essential in closing out the win against a ranked opponent.

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Utah State enters this victory with a school-record winning streak, having won each of their first six games by at least 30 points. This current game broke that streak in terms of margin, but solidified their status as a formidable team. The Aggies demonstrated remarkable resilience by overcoming a seven-point deficit at halftime. Their defense was particularly effective in limiting USC's scoring opportunities in the final period. Rebounding and turnover control helped Utah State dictate the pace of the game. The coaching staff praised the players for maintaining focus under pressure.

USC will look to rebound from this loss as they continue their conference schedule. The Trojans showed flashes of brilliance but struggled to maintain consistency against Utah State's defense. The team's depth and scoring distribution will be tested in upcoming games. USC needs to address defensive lapses to avoid similar setbacks against other top-tier opponents. The loss serves as a learning experience for the young roster. They must regroup and prepare for the next challenge on the calendar.

Utah State now looks to maintain their momentum heading into the rest of the season. The win against a ranked team provides a significant confidence boost for the program. National scouts have taken notice of the Aggies' disciplined play and teamwork. The team's chemistry has improved significantly as the season has progressed. They are poised for a strong finish to their regular season. The victory in Thousand Palms is a key milestone in their journey. The Aggies are focused on staying grounded despite the early success. They remain eager to continue their success in the coming weeks. The team is ready for the challenges that lie ahead.