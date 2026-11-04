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Mason County Sheriff SWAT Responds to Barricaded Suspect in Shelton

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The Mason County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team is managing a barricaded suspect situation near Walnut Street in Shelton, prompting road closures and public safety warnings.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) SWAT Team is actively responding to a barricaded suspect located near Walnut Street in Shelton. Law enforcement personnel shut down Walnut Street at Forgery Street around 6 a.m. as crews worked to resolve the situation safely. The public has been asked to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and allow emergency personnel to work throughout the area.

SWAT Team Deployment Details

The MCSO SWAT Team is actively responding to a barricaded suspect located near Walnut Street in Shelton. Law enforcement personnel shut down Walnut Street at Forgery Street around 6 a.m. as crews worked to resolve the situation safely. The public has been asked to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and allow emergency personnel to work throughout the area.

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Public Safety and Traffic Impact

Law enforcement has shut down Walnut Street at Forgery Street around 6 a.m. as crews work to resolve the situation safely. The public has been asked to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and allow emergency personnel to work throughout the area. Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.

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Emergency Response Protocols

The Mason County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) SWAT Team is actively responding to a barricaded suspect located near Walnut Street in Shelton. Law enforcement personnel shut down Walnut Street at Forgery Street around 6 a.m. as crews worked to resolve the situation safely. The public has been asked to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and allow emergency personnel to work throughout the area.

Community Notification Measures

Law enforcement has shut down Walnut Street at Forgery Street around 6 a.m. as crews work to resolve the situation safely. The public has been asked to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and allow emergency personnel to work throughout the area. Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Mynorthwest#438 in United States

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Mason County Sheriff Shelton Police SWAT Team Walnut Street Barricaded Suspect

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